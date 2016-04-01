Photo essay • April 2016

1 of 10
2 of 10
3 of 10
4 of 10
5 of 10
6 of 10
7 of 10
8 of 10
9 of 10
10 of 10
Spring in the Smokies is a spectacle all its own. Our readers share their views of what makes this season special.
Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers. For the August/September 2016 issue, send us your best photos depicting how you enjoy an “endless summer” in Southern Appalachia.
Email photos to editor@smliv.com by June 15; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com, facebook.com/smliv, and on Twitter and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving.
Your comments
I have a tree that points dead north. Is this common?
Chris Alvey | Pointing the way
He was my Great Grandfather and I know a not about him. O have his books that he have.my mom. O nev
Gina Dunn | Judge Felix E. Alley: A Pillar of Mountain Life
your cat just wants your attention no big deal. cats always want attention and petting they want yo
sonia misstledine | Keep It Simple
I recently hiked to the abandoned mine off of the South Toe river and I was wondering if there were
Marc McIntosh | Digging deep into Western North Carolina’s mining history
I remember the first time I ever saw Dolly on Cas walker show, I was just a little girl and so was
Mary Frost | Songs from the Heart: Dolly Parton honors mountain heritage with a new musical