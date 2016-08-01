Photo essay • August 2016

× 1 of 13 Expand Mark Roberts Starry night Night rhododendron. × 2 of 13 Expand Terri Campbell photo Feeling the squeeze The Channels Natural Area Preserve near Abingdon, Va. × 3 of 13 Expand Angelica Conde Pastoral pastures Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park. × 4 of 13 Expand John Northrup Snack break Swallowtail on Turks Cap. × 5 of 13 Expand Stacy Pierson Where the rainbow ends Bryan Road. × 6 of 13 Expand Vonda B. Magill Browser window Watching the wildlife. × 7 of 13 Expand Gary Pinholster Dark and light Late summer sunset. Blue Ridge Parkway near the Craggies. × 8 of 13 Expand Jo Harris A slice of summer Sevierville, Tenn. × 9 of 13 Expand Vonda B. Magill Water world Enjoying the cool aquarium. × 10 of 13 Expand Jo Harris Drive on in Dining al fresco, Greeneville, Tenn. × 11 of 13 Expand Carla Passmore Mile high Grandfather Mountain. × 12 of 13 Expand Leigh Ann Browning Herb garden Historic Jonesborough, Tenn. × 13 of 13 Expand John Northrup Stepping stones Chimney Tops. Prev Next

Few things endure quite like the memories made on an endless summer day in the mountains. Our readers share their views of those special moments.

Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers. Email photos to editor@smliv.com by August 12; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving.