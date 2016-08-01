Photo essay • August 2016

1 of 13
Mark Roberts
Starry night
Night rhododendron.
Terri Campbell photo
Feeling the squeeze
The Channels Natural Area Preserve near Abingdon, Va.
Angelica Conde
Pastoral pastures
Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
John Northrup
Snack break
Swallowtail on Turks Cap.
Stacy Pierson
Where the rainbow ends
Bryan Road.
Vonda B. Magill
Browser window
Watching the wildlife.
Gary Pinholster
Dark and light
Late summer sunset. Blue Ridge Parkway near the Craggies.
Jo Harris
A slice of summer
Sevierville, Tenn.
Vonda B. Magill
Water world
Enjoying the cool aquarium.
Jo Harris
Drive on in
Dining al fresco, Greeneville, Tenn.
Carla Passmore
Mile high
Grandfather Mountain.
Leigh Ann Browning
Herb garden
Historic Jonesborough, Tenn.
John Northrup
Stepping stones
Chimney Tops.
Few things endure quite like the memories made on an endless summer day in the mountains. Our readers share their views of those special moments.
Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers. Email photos to editor@smliv.com by August 12; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving.
