Photo essay • August 2016

Starry night

Mark Roberts

Night rhododendron.

Feeling the squeeze

Terri Campbell photo

The Channels Natural Area Preserve near Abingdon, Va.

Pastoral pastures

Angelica Conde

Cades Cove, Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Snack break

John Northrup

Swallowtail on Turks Cap.

Where the rainbow ends

Stacy Pierson

Bryan Road.

Browser window

Vonda B. Magill

Watching the wildlife.

Dark and light

Gary Pinholster

Late summer sunset. Blue Ridge Parkway near the Craggies.

A slice of summer

Jo Harris

Sevierville, Tenn.

Water world

Vonda B. Magill

Enjoying the cool aquarium.

Drive on in

Jo Harris

Dining al fresco, Greeneville, Tenn.

Mile high

Carla Passmore

Grandfather Mountain.

Herb garden

Leigh Ann Browning

Historic Jonesborough, Tenn.

Stepping stones

John Northrup

Chimney Tops.

Few things endure quite like the memories made on an endless summer day in the mountains. Our readers share their views of those special moments.

Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers. Email photos to editor@smliv.com by August 12; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving. 

