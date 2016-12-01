Photo essay • December 2016

1 of 13
Jon and Regina Phillips photo
Cades Cove.
Mary Meiners photo
House Mountain Ridge Trail, near Knoxville, Tenn.
Mark Roberts photo
Great horned owl Bays Mountain, Tenn.
Lynn Filtenborg photo
Cades Cove.
Jon and Regina Phillips photo
Winter under the stars at Spivey Falls.
Vonda B. Magill photo
Along Cades Cove.
Bonnie Waigand photo
In the Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Vonda B. Magill photo
Sun rays and snowy mountaintops
Terri Campbell photo
South Holston Mountain near Bristol, Tenn.
Gary Pinholster photo
January snow, Waynesville, N.C.
Greg W. Passmore photo
Nantahala River Falls with snow
Gary Pinholster photo
Maggie Valley, N.C.
Jon and Regina Phillips
On top of Round Bald, Roan Mountain, Tenn.
’Tis the season for clean slates—from the pristine beauty of a fresh snowfall to the eternal promise of a new year. Our readers share their views of winter resolve.
Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers.
Email photos to editor@smliv.com; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving.
