× 1 of 12 Expand Scott Ramsey photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Mother and baby elk at Mile-High Campground, Cherokee, N.C. × 2 of 12 Expand Mike Gall photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Cable Grist Mill, Cades Cove, Tenn. × 3 of 12 Expand Mark Roberts photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Glade Creek Mill. × 4 of 12 Expand Jo Harris photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Grandmother’s legacy, Sevierville, Tenn. × 5 of 12 Expand Terri Campbell photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Big Tumbling Creek, Saltville, Va. × 6 of 12 Expand Jo D’Eramo/Appalachian Mountain Photography Photo Essay, October 2016 Waynesville, N.C. Heritage Festival. × 7 of 12 Expand Joshua L. Adams photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Cherokee mask × 8 of 12 Expand Bonnie Waigand photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Primitive Baptist Church, Cades Cove, Tenn. × 9 of 12 Expand Carroll McMahan photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Carl Sandburg’s famous poem “Fog” painted on a scarecrow. Carl Sandburg Historic Site, Flat Rock, N.C. × 10 of 12 Expand Melissa Arney photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Papa, Murphy, N.C. × 11 of 12 Expand Terri Campbell photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Foggy October morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway. × 12 of 12 Expand Terri Campbell photo Photo Essay, October 2016 Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest. Prev Next

From the contours of a craggy peak to the intricate beadwork of a local artisan, heirlooms in Southern Appalachia have been forged by nature as well as made by hand. Our readers share their views of artistry that endures.

Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers.

Email photos to editor@smliv.com; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving.