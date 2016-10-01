Photo essay • October 2016

1 of 12
Scott Ramsey photo
Mother and baby elk at Mile-High Campground, Cherokee, N.C.
2 of 12
Mike Gall photo
Cable Grist Mill, Cades Cove, Tenn.
3 of 12
Mark Roberts photo
Glade Creek Mill.
4 of 12
Jo Harris photo
Grandmother’s legacy, Sevierville, Tenn.
5 of 12
Terri Campbell photo
Big Tumbling Creek, Saltville, Va.
6 of 12
Jo D’Eramo/Appalachian Mountain Photography
Waynesville, N.C. Heritage Festival.
7 of 12
Joshua L. Adams photo
Cherokee mask
8 of 12
Bonnie Waigand photo
Primitive Baptist Church, Cades Cove, Tenn.
9 of 12
Carroll McMahan photo
Carl Sandburg’s famous poem “Fog” painted on a scarecrow. Carl Sandburg Historic Site, Flat Rock, N.C.
10 of 12
Melissa Arney photo
Papa, Murphy, N.C.
11 of 12
Terri Campbell photo
Foggy October morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway.
12 of 12
Terri Campbell photo
Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest.
From the contours of a craggy peak to the intricate beadwork of a local artisan, heirlooms in Southern Appalachia have been forged by nature as well as made by hand. Our readers share their views of artistry that endures.
Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers.
Email photos to editor@smliv.com; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com and on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving.
