Photo essay • October 2016

Scott Ramsey photo

Mother and baby elk at Mile-High Campground, Cherokee, N.C.

Mike Gall photo

Cable Grist Mill, Cades Cove, Tenn.

Mark Roberts photo

Glade Creek Mill.

Jo Harris photo

Grandmother’s legacy, Sevierville, Tenn.

Terri Campbell photo

Big Tumbling Creek, Saltville, Va.

Jo D’Eramo/Appalachian Mountain Photography

Waynesville, N.C. Heritage Festival.

Joshua L. Adams photo

Cherokee mask

Bonnie Waigand photo

Primitive Baptist Church, Cades Cove, Tenn.

Carroll McMahan photo

Carl Sandburg’s famous poem “Fog” painted on a scarecrow. Carl Sandburg Historic Site, Flat Rock, N.C.

Melissa Arney photo

Papa, Murphy, N.C.

Terri Campbell photo

Foggy October morning along the Blue Ridge Parkway.

Terri Campbell photo

Overlook along the Blue Ridge Parkway, Pisgah National Forest.

From the contours of a craggy peak to the intricate beadwork of a local artisan, heirlooms in Southern Appalachia have been forged by nature as well as made by hand. Our readers share their views of artistry that endures.

Each issue of Smoky Mountain Living features photographs taken by our readers. 

Email photos to editor@smliv.com; include information on where the photo was taken and by whom. Reader-submitted photos are unpaid but may be rewarded with publication in our nationally distributed magazine. Connect with us at smliv.com and on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram @SmokyMtnLiving. 

