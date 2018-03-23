Volunteers needed for Ijams River Rescue April 7

× Expand Cleaning the river Volunteers remove trash, debris and tires from locations along the Tennessee River and its associated creek tributaries.

Ijams Nature Center in Knoxville will host the 29th annual Ijams River Rescue on Saturday, April 7.

The annual community-wide event focuses on removing trash, debris and tires from locations along the Tennessee River and its associated creek tributaries from the river’s headwaters in Knoxville to the shores of Loudon County.

“This year, Ijams has launched an interactive site map, making it even easier for volunteers to pick a site that’s convenient for them,” Ijams Volunteer Coordinator Lauren Bird said. “We have a few sites reserved for large groups, but the map has 25 open sites to choose from.”

The deadline to register is March 30 or until all slots have been filled.

In 2017, about 700 volunteers removed 11.5 tons of garbage and 277 tires from 35 sites.

Volunteers will receive a commemorative t-shirt featuring a whooping crane designed by Ijams senior naturalist, artist and author Stephen Lyn Bales.

“It’s easy to volunteer as an individual or as a group using the new site map,” Bird said. “One person easily can register for a whole family, scout troop, church, business or nonprofit organization. For example, to register for a scout troop with five scouts and three adults, someone simply reserves eight spots when signing up.”

The event will run from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. that Saturday.

The online site map can be accessed from the Ijams River Rescue page on Ijams’ website, www.Ijams.org. Bird said slots are filled on a first-come, first served basis, and typically book quickly.

For more information, visit www.Ijams.org or call 865-577-4717.