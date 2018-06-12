Volunteers needed to clean eagle habitat in Sevier County

Volunteer East Tennessee is seeking 200 volunteers to assist with cleanup of the Little Pigeon River as part of an event organized by Keep Sevier Beautiful and the American Eagle Foundation.

The large-scale cleanup is scheduled for Friday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to noon. The volunteer opportunity is open to adults and children, though participants under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Volunteer groups are welcome.

The Little Pigeon River is home to many wild eagle nests, but discarded fishing supplies have impacted the safety of eaglets in the area. The cleanup project is part of a larger effort to preserve and protect the areas surrounding nests. As recently as May 22, three eaglets were removed by the American Eagle Foundation from their nest due to the abundance of man-made hazards such as fishing line and hooks. The presence of these materials are an ongoing threat to eaglets' survival, as they are often brought back to the nest by adult eagles with their regular diet of fish.

“Being a part of protecting these nesting areas is essential to the continued efforts to restore Tennessee’s wild eagle population. Conservation volunteering does not just happen at coral reef sites and in rain forests. It happens in our local streams, rivers and natural habitats,” said Volunteer East Tennessee Executive Director Alyson Gallaher.

Individuals, families, and groups interested in volunteering to help save the eaglets can sign up at www.volunteeretn.org or contact Keep Sevier Beautiful at (865) 774-6677.