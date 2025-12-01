× Expand Mountain power Underhill Rose

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene—the devastating floodwaters that decimated a large swath of Western North Carolina in September 2024, leaving 108 dead and over $60 billion in damages—there have been numerous initiatives put forth by local and regional musicians to raise funds and provide aid to those in need in our backyard.

From benefit concerts to much-needed supply drives, backyard jam sessions and art functions, all with the same ethos in mind: “anything helps and everything counts.” Which is why this notable musical project—“Caverns of Gold”—is so impressive in nature when it comes to collaboration, camaraderie and community.

“What this project has taught me is that, even in hard times, we can find moments of joy and should allow ourselves to feel them,” said Alex Deutsch. “Art might not be all we need, but it sure is a positive force for good.”

A compilation album featuring melodies from 280 artists, “Caverns of Gold” was initially conjured by a handful of local artists and folks heavily involved in the WNC music scene, including Deutsch, Joe Hooten, Jason Bugg, Kelly Minnis and Chad Nance.

“We all play in several musical projects based out of Asheville,” Deutsch said. “We had similar ideas to do some sort of compilation album to utilize the vast WNC music to raise money.”

Proceeds from the sales of the digital album will go to BeLoved Asheville, a storied nonprofit providing immediate resources to those affected by the recent natural disaster.

“We chose BeLoved Asheville because it has a wider scope,” Deutsch said. “They were supplying, feeding and housing people even before the storm and have stepped up in a huge way to help WNC post-Helene.”

The album itself is priced at $10. Folks can also donate more than the retail cost of the record. And since its release, “Caverns of Gold” has raised over $10,000 and counting. To note, a special “Caverns of Gold” benefit concert will be held on Jan. 9 at The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina.

“We’re all big believers in the mutual aid model of support,” Deutsch said. “We also wanted [the album] to be accessible to most people. So, despite ending up with about 20 typical albums worth of music on this compilation, we set a minimum price of $10, though people [are] welcome to donate more and many did.”

Clocking in at 19 hours, the album itself is an incredibly intricate collage of marquee acts, regional heavy-hitters and rising local artists—the sum of which this melodic ode to the human spirit in the face of unimaginable tragedy and despair.

“We have such a wide and diverse music scene and we wanted to showcase it,” Deutsch said specifically of the WNC musicians and groups selected. “We all have a stake in our community and think everyone deserves an equal voice in representing and supporting it.”

In terms of big names and rising national artists, R.E.M., Drivin N Cryin’s Kevn Kinney, Leftover Salmon, Steep Canyon Rangers, Milk Carton Kids, North Mississippi Allstars, Larry Keel, Tyler Ramsey, Jay Gonzalez, Dangermuffin, Dylan Walshe, Acoustic Syndicate, Papadosio, Abe Partridge and moe. each offered up a track.

“[‘Caverns of Gold’] also [exposes] a wide audience outside the region to what those of us who live here already know—we have a world-class music scene filled with an immense amount of music,” Deutsch said.

From our neck of the woods, it’s the rich, vibrant talents of local/regional musicians: the late Malcolm Holcombe, Underhill Rose, The Get Right Band, Dulci Ellengerger, J.D. Pinkus, Andrew Scotchie, Powder Horns, Santiago y Los Gatos, The Dirty French Broads, The Moon & You, Arnold Hill, The 40-20-10s, Drunken Prayer, Planefolk and more all contributed numbers.

“In the fall of 2024, many [from WNC] who donated songs had just got power back, had their homes destroyed or still didn’t have potable water, but were willing to enthusiastically set aside their troubles and donate their talents,” Deutsch said. “The beauty of that generosity is matched only by that of the music this project has gathered together.”

Want to donate?

A vibrant compilation of songs from over 270 musicians from Western North Carolina and beyond, the “Caverns of Gold: A Benefit for WNC Hurricane Relief” album is now available for purchase. The release seeks to raise crucial funds for those affected by Hurricane Helene, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting BeLoved Asheville, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing immediate assistance and long-term support for those affected by the disaster. The cost of “Caverns of Gold” is $10. To obtain the digital album, go to cavernsofgold.bandcamp.com. As well, there will be a special “Caverns of Gold” showcase benefit at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, at The Orange Peel in Asheville, North Carolina. The concert will include performances by Pink Eye, Lower Peaks, Why Why?, John Kirby Jr. & The New Seniors, and more. theorangepeel.net.