Wondering Why

Standing in a narrow, dimly-lit alley behind The Remington Bar—a century-old watering hole in the heart of Whitefish, Montana—during the Under the Big Sky music festival, Brandon Coleman leans against his band van following a fiery late-night performance and slowly gazes up at the twinkling stars high above.

Front man for The Red Clay Strays, Coleman is at the helm of one of the rapidly rising acts in the Americana, alt-country and indie-rock scenes. Bursting out of the ground of their namesake, the red clay of South Alabama, the group is a staggering, devil-may-care juggernaut of sound and scope.

At 28, Coleman possesses a vocal prowess and stage presence that’s part fire-and-brimstone preacher, part nitty-gritty rock ’n’ roller—both soaked in a fevered sweat while echoing hardscrabble, honest truths of the eternal human condition for any and all to tap into within earshot.

“Music has always been something that I’ve pursued. All I’m trying to do is fulfill God’s calling that He’s put on my life,” Coleman said. “I’m a firm believer that He has put us all here with a job to do and I’m obsessed with getting it done. Everything I do onstage is just self-expression—I act and sing how I feel in that moment.”

At its core, The Red Clay Strays are a roaming band of conduits for connectivity and compassion, this sonic template of real world sentiments and lightning bolt musicality—the main thread running through all music that’s timeless and true.

As you’ve gotten older, how do you view time and the notion of movement—of speeding up and slowing down in one’s own existence, whether personally, artistically, or in general—and how it all fits into the grand scheme of things?

I’ve always kind of known that this life is temporary and we’re not here forever, so we need to make every day count as much as we can. One thing I’ve learned with age, is that God will be there for you no matter what. In the last few years we’ve faced so many difficulties and hardships. I’d have to write a book to name them all.

We’ve had reason after reason to quit. But, we kept going through it all and God pulled us through every bit of it. Nowadays, our faith is as strong as it’s ever been, because we know He’s always looking out for us—even if it doesn’t seem like it in the moment.

In this uncertain era of the music industry, what is it that keeps you going and inspired to push ahead and overcome the tough challenges?

Our justification comes from giving people hope. We’ve had so many people reach out and tell us how our music is getting them through hard times and tragedies in their lives.

So many times, I’ve looked out in the crowd and seen people crying while we’re playing songs like “Sunshine” or “I’m Still Fine.” That’s because the songs reach them in ways they needed to be reached. In that very moment, they’re letting go of what’s been bothering them—that’s a very moving thing to see.

In your travels coast-to-coast, what is it about the people, places and things—geographically, emotionally, culturally, sonically—from each of those specific places you wander into, perhaps perform in or simply visit by happenstance, that continues to inspire you and your work?

We’ve learned that just about wherever we go, the people are all very similar at heart. The stereotypical things said about different places are mostly false in my opinion. There are “rednecks” in California and New York and there are “city folks” in Alabama and Mississippi.

At the end of the day, we all just want to be heard and understood. One of our favorite things about our shows is that people with completely different views religiously and politically all come together and listen to us play.

In a modern era of digital distraction and white noise, what is the role of the songwriter in the 21st century?

The songwriter is who creates the message of the song. That’s very important. Especially now, in a time where people are struggling more than ever with mental health—music alone can make you feel emotion, but the lyrics are what speak to your heart.

Want to go?

The Red Clay Strays will headline the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, which will take place Sept. 13-15 in downtown Bristol, Tennessee/Virginia. With over 100 marquee acts taking the stage throughout the weekend, other artists include 49 Winchester, Ashley McBryde, The Wallflowers, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Sam Bush, The SteelDrivers, Grace Bowers, Drayton Farley, Silverada, Sam Grisman Project, Dale Watson & His Lone Stars, Jim Lauderdale & The Game Changers, Wyatt Ellis, and many more. For more information and tickets for BRRR, visit bristolrhythm.com.To learn about The Red Clay Strays, visit redclaystrays.com.