The World of Paint & Sip

On a sunny spring morning, I met Robin Arramae at Panacea Coffee House in the Frog Level District of Waynesville, North Carolina, where we sat on the back deck amid the relaxing sounds of a nearby creek.

The goal was to conduct an interview about her popular business, WNC Paint Events, but as seems to happen when I encounter Robin, our chat evolved into a deeper conversation about art, life, and how the two intertwine. For anyone who’s had the pleasure of meeting or knowing Robin, you can’t help but absorb some of her beautiful energy and light, and in my opinion, it’s this quality that makes her events so meaningful and memorable.

“My business fully aligns with who I am,” Robin says. “I don’t have a certification or degree in visual arts. My work comes from a deep place and it’s extremely meaningful for me.”

WNC Paint Events is part of a growing list of “paint-and-sip” companies, not only in the Smoky Mountain region but around the country. This artsy industry initiated sometime in the early 2000s. The excitement centers around artists offering step-by-step instructions where attendees create a pre-selected work of art while enjoying the company of friends and their preferred beverage, whether that be wine, beer, kombucha, herbal tea or something else. When the event concludes, guests leave with a complete work of art.

Robin’s journey as an artist began in the world of pottery. She was a potter throughout her teens and continued her work with clay when she moved to Waynesville. In early 2015, she attended a paint-and-sip event with her sister in Orlando.

She loved the experience, and noticed a few things she would do differently, like she would be more hands-off, allowing participants to create from their own hearts and minds without criticism.

An idea for a paint-and-sip experience in Waynesville began formulating in her mind. Not only was she excited about creating an artistic experience for her guests, but she was also pregnant at the time and envisioned a life that offered more flexibility and more time with her child.

“I said to myself, ‘Waynesville needs something like this,’ and so I printed a little flier and hosted my first event with six guests right here at Panacea,” Arramae says.

Wendy Lavoy is said to have been one of the first people to host a classic paint-and-sip event, in Birmingham, Alabama. Lavoy was an art teacher who noticed that her students were too quick to over-analyze their work and feel defeated. She tried out a new approach where adult students painted swiftly, finishing their pieces in as little as 15 minutes so they didn’t have time to fixate on their perceived mistakes. She then expanded this method to amateur artists and folks outside her studio, then added the component of sipping a beverage. Word about her success grew, leading other artists, teachers, and entrepreneurs to do the same.

“When I think of why I started my business nine years ago, the intention wasn’t the same back then as it is today,” Robin says. “At the time, I needed a livelihood, so there was a different energy and influence surrounding it, but I also wanted to bring Waynesville an activity to do while people were out and about in town. I wanted to create an experience for others to enjoy. Fast forward nine years and my original business called Paint Nite Waynesville has turned into WNC Paint Events.”

Along with watching her students feel a sense of pride in themselves, one of Robin’s favorite components of running WNC Paint Events is partnering with small businesses. She often schedules her events at breweries, coffee shops, markets or cafes. Painting is scheduled during their slower nights to ensure they have a lively and creative activity on a night where seats may otherwise be empty.

“Collaborating with small businesses … not only brings something fun to do in the area, but it offers revenue to many small and locally-owned businesses,” Robin said. “Working alongside other businesses has just been really fun and rewarding. I’ve met the most amazing people and they all have their own amazing stories.”

For Robin, the human component is something that makes paint-and-sip events special for everyone. The art serves as a conduit for connection and inner reflection.

Robin has also partnered with local yogis to create a spiritual experience and help attendees tap into their chakras. She also hosts bachelorette parties, corporate functions, and kids events at summer camps and through recreation centers to help children stretch their creative skills during summer break.

“The one rule for my attendees is ‘no judgment.’ They are not allowed to judge their art, although I like to joke and say, ‘but you can judge your neighbor’s art,’” Robin says with a smile. “Sometimes people come to an event and have a hard time turning off their thoughts and letting go, so I see myself as less of an art teacher and more as an instructor to help people learn how to let go and lean into the art as a way to relax and maybe learn more about themselves.”

As with any business or entrepreneurial endeavor, juggling all the balls can sometimes become a lot, but Robin says her clients are as much of a blessing to her as she is to them. She feels music can add a lot to any setting, so she creates playlists to foster a certain vibe and help guests get into the flow.

“Occasionally I think I’m not in the right energetic space to host a big event, but then every time we get started, I become one with my guests and feel so much better than I did before. There’s something magical about being in a room together, listening to good music, and creating art. I strive for all events to be light-hearted, a fun and creative outlet. My mantra is, ‘let it go and let it flow.’”

Robin hosts public and private events all throughout Western North Carolina including Haywood, Jackson, and Buncombe counties. Learn more by visiting wncpaint.events.