Join Us for the 12th Knox Asian Festival – Let’s Celebrate Life Together! The 12th Knox Asian Festival will make its return to World’s Fair Park on Sunday, August 24, 2025, with a special VIP Sushi + Sumo event occurring the evening before at the Amphitheather, on Saturday, August 23.

The festival begins at 10:30AM and ends at 6:30PM. Tickets may be pre-purchased through Eventbrite for $3.00 for visitors 12 years and older. Tickets can be purchased at the gate on the day of the festival for $5.00 (cash and card accepted), so the community is encouraged to

pre-register to take advantage of discounted admission. Visitors under 12 years old will enjoy Free admission.

As customary, the festival will open with the Asian Cultural Parade. The parade route will begin near the Festival Lawn Splash Pad and conclude at the Amphitheater, where delegations from over a dozen countries will be accompanied by the Clayton-Bradley Academy orchestra.

Besides the parade, visitors can enjoy rotating performances across three stages: the main stage at the Amphitheater and two satellite stages at the Performance Lawn and Festival Lawn. Sumo shows at the Festival on August 24th will be at 1:20PM and 4:30PM at the Amphitheater. For the first time, Knox Asian Festival will be hosting Dawn Mahealani Douglas and Mahealani’s Polynesian Entertainment, who will be showcasing Polynesian fire-dancing and hula. Other performances include Benten-ya street performers, Korean fan dancers, k-pop dance covers, Japanese shamisen (banjo), Chinese martial arts, and many more. Please check the performers schedule online. https://www.knoxasianfestival.com/info/schedule/ There will also be a cosplay contest hosted by Yama-Con. Additionally, guests will be treated to over fifty food vendors, over eighty arts and crafts vendors, and activities for the whole family.

The popular Passport Program has been revamped. The first 3000 participants will receive a realistic passport booklet, encouraging festival-goers to visit each country’s representative pavilions, collect stamps, and win prizes. Highlights include the Japan Pavilion’s popular Green Tea ceremony (featuring a mobile teahouse created by students from the University of

Tennessee’s School of Interior Architecture) and the Thailand Pavilion’s Loy Krathong flower festival, Indonesia Ganmalan Music trial and more.

Due to feedback from previous years, KAF will provide many opportunities to beat the heat and escape the sun. There will be misting stations throughout the park, as well as water stations to provide cold, filtered water free-of-charge. First 8,000 people will get a FREE water bottle at the Gate. The Splash Pad will be open to festival-goers, as well. EMTs will be on the scene to assist during emergencies. KAF and the Asian Culture Center encourage taking proper precautions to prepare for the weather, as the event occurs rain or shine.

This year, thanks to the generosity of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino of Bristol, sumo wrestlers of U.S. Sumo will be returning to Knoxville. They will be performing throughout the day on the 24th. Seats on the day of the festival fill up quickly, so the sumo enthusiasts are encouraged to attend the VIP Sumo + Sushi event on August 23rd for the best experience. Tickets for “VIP Sushi + Sumo” can be purchased on Eventbrite through August 8, 2025. The price of admission includes sushi (courtesy of Zukku Sushi), a commemorative water bottle, and admission to the festival the next day. Tickets Sale ends August 8th for VIP Sushi + Sumo Event.

Proceeds from the VIP Sushi + Sumo event will go towards benefitting the Asian Culture Center of Tennessee in its mission of education, community outreach and engagement, and the promotion of economic activity in Knoxville and surrounding communities. ACCT's next project is to further enhance their educational outreach program focused on K-12 students in Knox

County and surrounding areas. The event and further fundraising efforts will help bring this vision into reality.

ACCTN is currently still recruiting volunteers for the festival. Those interested are encouraged to apply through the Asian Festival website. We would also like to extend our gratitude to our generous sponsors: Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, Knox County, City of Knoxville, Arts & Culture Alliance, Visit Knoxville, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority, TN Arts Commission, The Boyd Foundation, DENSO, and more.

We warmly invite you to the 12th Annual Knox Asian Festival—a vibrant celebration of culture, community, and connection. Come experience the beauty and diversity of Asian traditions through live performances, authentic cuisine, cultural exhibits, and family-friendly activities. Join us and let’s celebrate our lives together in unity, joy, and peace.