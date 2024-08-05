2024-2025 Audition for Appalachian Ballet Company

APPALACHIAN BALLET COMPANY will hold company auditions on Saturday, August 17, 2024, at the company’s home studio - Van Metre School of Dance, 215West Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801. Dancers will participate in a ballet class with a panel of qualified judges. Please note the following times to attend:

Registration opens 30 minutes prior to audition times.

12:30 to 1:30 pm - Dancers ages 10 and 11 (must be10 years old by Dec. 31, 2024)

1:45 to 2:45 pm - Dancers ages 12 to 14

3:00 to 4:15 pm - Dancers ages 15 and up

Dancers ages 12 and up should be prepared to dance en pointe.

The audition fee is $20.

Artistic Directors, Amy Morton Vaughn and Kylie Morton Berry along with a panel of judges will be searching for dancers with solid classical training, good musicality, engaging acting skills and a desire to dance.

In September, the company’s 53rd season begins with a contemporary show and dinner, BluejeansXBallet, featuring dances to music from Generation X (1965-1980).

The Nutcracker will be presented in Knoxville and Maryville in early December with The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra providing music for all public shows. One school matinee will be presented as well.

ABC’s spring production All About the Animals will feature excerpts of Swan Lake Act II, Carnival of the Animals, and Peter & the Wolf for one public performance on March 29th, 2025. The Senior level of the ballet company will also perform in Memphis, TN in May as part of Regional Dance America/Southeast. The ballet company is the proud Resident Dance Company for The Clayton Center for the Arts. Season tickets are now on sale through the online services of the Clayton

Center and the Knoxville Civic Auditorium. For more information visit appalachianballet.org or call 865-982-8463.