ASHEVILLE N.C. - Less than a year after Hurricane Helene the Montford Neighborhood Association will celebrate Asheville’s resilience by hosting its biennial garden stroll to raise funds for community improvements. The 2025 Historic Montford Garden Tour takes place Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.

Tickets are $30 each and are available online at www.montford.org/garden/tour/ or in person at the Asheville Visitors Center gift shop, 36 Montford Ave., with cash or check. Tickets will be available through the website April 15 – June 6. The 2025 garden tour will feature live music and plein air artists at each location to make the tour a uniquely Montford affair. And new this year, an information fair at Montford Garden will be a great opportunity to connect with native plant specialists and learn more about local garden venues.

In years past the neighborhood association raised funds for such projects as playground equipment and youth programming, school and park landscaping, bus shelters, emergency food distribution, and solar panels at Isaac Dickson Elementary School. The 2025 garden tour proceeds will be earmarked for various neighborhood improvement projects including creating shade at neighborhood playgrounds and tree canopy replacement after Hurricane Helene.

The gardens featured on the 2025 tour represent the immense variety of landscape interests in the Montford Historic District, where many homes date back to the late 1800s, but others are brand-new infill. Some of the gardens emphasize today’s concentration on pollinator health with a spectrum of brilliant blooms, and others display diverse trees, evergreens, edible gardens, or amenities like terraces, fountains and fishponds.

Likewise, the gardeners who care for these gems range from long-time landscape practitioners to relative novices. Each garden shows a personal vision.

Docents will be on hand in every garden to answer questions about the plants and the unique characteristics on display.