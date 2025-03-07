Screen Shot 2025-03-07 at 8.59.23 AM.png

2025 Historic Montford Garden Tour

Less than a year after Hurricane Helene the Montford Neighborhood Association will celebrate Asheville’s resilience by hosting its biennial garden stroll to raise funds for community improvements.

ASHEVILLE N.C. - Less than a year after Hurricane Helene the Montford Neighborhood  Association will celebrate Asheville’s resilience by hosting its biennial garden stroll to raise  funds for community improvements. The 2025 Historic Montford Garden Tour takes place  Saturday, June 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine. 

Tickets are $30 each and are available online at www.montford.org/garden/tour/ or in person at the Asheville Visitors Center gift shop, 36 Montford Ave., with cash or check. Tickets will be available through the website April 15 – June 6. The 2025 garden tour will  feature live music and plein air artists at each location to make the tour a uniquely Montford  affair. And new this year, an information fair at Montford Garden will be a great opportunity to  connect with native plant specialists and learn more about local garden venues.  

In years past the neighborhood association raised funds for such projects as playground  equipment and youth programming, school and park landscaping, bus shelters, emergency food  distribution, and solar panels at Isaac Dickson Elementary School. The 2025 garden tour  proceeds will be earmarked for various neighborhood improvement projects including creating  shade at neighborhood playgrounds and tree canopy replacement after Hurricane Helene. 

The gardens featured on the 2025 tour represent the immense variety of landscape  interests in the Montford Historic District, where many homes date back to the late 1800s, but  others are brand-new infill. Some of the gardens emphasize today’s concentration on pollinator  health with a spectrum of brilliant blooms, and others display diverse trees, evergreens, edible  gardens, or amenities like terraces, fountains and fishponds. 

Likewise, the gardeners who care for these gems range from long-time landscape  practitioners to relative novices. Each garden shows a personal vision. 

Docents will be on hand in every garden to answer questions about the plants and the  unique characteristics on display. 

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter
Marketing by

SUBSCRIBE TO
SMOKY MOUNTAIN LIVING