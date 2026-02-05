2026 Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour

ASHEVILLE, NC (June 30, 2025) - Experience the richness of local artistry during the Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour, a free, self-guided event taking place over two weekends in 2026: May 2–3 and September 12–13, from 12–5pm.

Visitors are invited to explore at their own pace, step inside the studios of Grovewood’s resident artists, learn about their creative processes, and see their latest work. Select pieces will also be available for purchase at the adjacent Grovewood Gallery, where nearly all items will be offered at a 10% discount, along with complimentary libations from Metro Wines.

Grovewood Village features eight working artist studios and a yoga studio, housed in a historic building originally constructed for the weaving operations of Biltmore Industries. Once a key player in the Appalachian Craft Revival of the early 20th century, Biltmore Industries was renowned for producing the celebrated Biltmore Handwoven Homespun. Today, these same workshops are alive with creativity, as resident artists craft jewelry, pottery, sculpture, and more, honoring the legacy of craftsmanship that began here over a century ago.

Resident artists: Chris Abell (wooden flutes and whistles), Rick Ekerd (blown glass), Melissa Engler & Graeme Priddle (sculptural wood art), Lisa Gluckin (ceramic art), Carl Powell (glass sculpture), Helen Purdum (ceramic art), Tom Reardon & Kathleen Doyle (jewelry), and Brent Skidmore (fine furniture & sculptural wood art).

The artist studios are located in the same building as the Biltmore Industries Homespun Museum, directly next door to Grovewood Gallery. Free parking is available on-site. To learn more, visit grovewood.com.

About Grovewood Village

Grovewood Village is a privately owned historic Asheville destination located adjacent to the Omni Grove Park Inn. This site once housed the weaving and woodworking operations of Biltmore Industries, an Arts and Crafts enterprise co-founded by Edith Vanderbilt. Today, the 11-acre property - listed on the National Register of Historic Places - is home to Grovewood Gallery, working artist studios, the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum, and the Biltmore Industries Homespun Museum.