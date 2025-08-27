78th Fall Edition Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands

Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center–Asheville, 87 Haywood St., Downtown Asheville, NC

When: October 16–19, 2025

Hours: 10 AM–5 PM, Thursday through Sunday

Admission: $12 Adults | Free for Children under 12

Info: craftguild.org/craftfair | 828-298-7928

ASHEVILLE, NC — For four days each October, the vibrant city of Asheville becomes a hub of handmade excellence. The 78th Fall Edition of the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands returns to Harrah’s Cherokee Center–Asheville from October 16–19, filling the arena with work by over 100 juried artists from across the Southern Appalachian region.

A tradition since 1948, the Craft Fair of the Southern Highlands showcases the highest caliber of regional craft. Visitors can browse and shop fine handmade goods in a wide range of media—including pottery, jewelry, woodwork, fiber arts, glass, leather, furniture, metalwork, and more—from both longtime Guild members and exciting new voices in the field.

More than just a marketplace, the Fair is an immersive celebration of Appalachian creativity and community. Attendees will enjoy:

• Live demonstrations from master makers

• The Guild Shop Booth, featuring highlights from Guild retail locations

• The Guild Heritage Booth, exploring heritage craft across the Southern Highlands

• The Emerging Artist Booths, spotlighting early-career craftspeople

• A Kids’ Activity Table, offering hands-on craft engagement for young visitors

• A chance to win a handmade piece in the Guild raffle, benefiting the Guild’s educational mission

Most of the participating artists are members of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, a nonprofit organization founded in 1930 to preserve and promote the region’s rich craft heritage. Representing makers from nine states—from Maryland to Alabama—the Guild continues to serve as a cornerstone of cultural preservation and economic opportunity in Southern Appalachia.

The Fair is member-run and reflects the Guild’s mission to educate, support, and uplift craft artists through marketing, mentorship, and events. Aspiring members are encouraged to apply for membership and may even choose to be juried on-site at the Fair. For more information or to register for a mentoring workshop, visit craftguild.org/join or email mentoring@craftguild.org.

Asheville, nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, provides the perfect backdrop for the event. With its architectural charm, local cuisine, and nationally recognized arts scene, it’s a destination where creativity thrives.

About the Southern Highland Craft Guild Founded in 1930, the Southern Highland Craft Guild is a nonprofit, educational organization that brings together craftspeople of the Southern Highlands to share resources, market their work, and preserve regional traditions. Through its shops, fairs, and educational programming, the Guild continues to champion craft and support the mountain communities it serves. Learn more at craftguild.org.