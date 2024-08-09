9th Annual Ancient Sounds Festival at Historic Ramsey House

WHAT: 9th Annual Ancient Sounds Festival

WHEN: Fri., Aug. 30, 6:00pm - 9:00pm and Sunday, September 1st 11:30am - 5:00pm

WHERE: Historic Ramsey House

2614 Thorn Grove Pike

Knoxville, TN 37914

Visit the Historic Ramsey House on Friday, August 30 and Sunday, September 1 for the 9th annual Ancient Sounds Celtic and Appalachian Music Festival. This festival aims to celebrate rich musical traditions, which often began with Celtic roots and later blended into the Appalachian sounds we know and love today. Guests are invited to relax and unwind to the sweet sounds of Celtic and Appalachian music. Music will be performed by a lineup of regional talent. Food trucks, Schulz Brau Brewing beer, as well as non-alcoholic drinks will be available.

The Historic Ramsey House will be open for tours. This event is rain or shine. Plan to bring a blanket or chair to enjoy the outdoor concert under the tent on the beautiful Ramsey House grounds. Tickets can be purchased on their website.

About Historic Ramsey House

Historic Ramsey House is a 1797 historic house museum open to the public through guided tours. The site includes a Visitor Center that houses a museum shop, exhibits, and ticket sales. With over 100 acres, the site provides a beautiful country setting with picnic areas for guests to enjoy. Location rentals are also available for weddings, receptions, reunions, showers, garden parties, meetings, seminars and lectures. Our guided tours can accommodate both small and large groups.

Historic Ramsey House is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose purpose is to educate, preserve, and interpret the history and cultural life of early Tennessee and the important role of the Ramsey Family.