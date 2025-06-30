Admire North Carolina Elk, From a Distance

RALEIGH, N.C. (June 27, 2025) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission(NCWRC) is urging the public to refrain from feeding, approaching or touching wild elk following recent reports of dangerously close interactions in the Maggie Valley area.

Elk are found mainly in the Great Smoky Mountains and along the bordering countryside in Haywood, Jackson and Swain counties. In certain parts of their range, it’s common for elk to be seen wandering through neighborhoods and townships, making them easily accessible to people.

“These are big, powerful animals, and getting too close to them jeopardizes those people approaching the animal, the elk and local residents,” said Mountain Operations Supervisor James Tomberlin.

NCWRC advises residents and visitors to North Carolina’s elk country to be Elk Smart when encountering elk:

Give Elk Space - Keep a distance of at least 100 yards from the elk. Never approach them. Elk are wild animals that are unpredictable and sometimes aggressive, especially during the fall breeding season. Also, female elk will defend their young when they feel threatened.

Never Feed Elk - Feeding elk associates humans, cars and/or homes as a potential food source. This can create conflict and public safety issues and could promote the spread of infectious diseases.

Don't Name Elk - Characterizing elk, or any wildlife, by naming them creates a false perception they are tame and potentially approachable. They are not pets. Personifying elk as humans takes away from their truly wild nature.

Do Your Part - The welfare of the elk herd is a shared responsibility. Report anyone being disruptive or careless near elk.

NCWRC is partnering with local officials in the Maggie Valley and surrounding areas to enhance awareness to residents and tourists about keeping their distance from elk.

For more information about coexisting with North Carolina elk, visit Elk Smart.

To report unauthorized interactions with elk or any wildlife violations, contact NCWRC Law Enforcement at 800-662-7137.

For all wildlife questions or concerns, contact NCWRC’s Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401 or email at HWI@ncwildlife.gov.