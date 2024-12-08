DECEMBER 3, 2024 –– Earl Scruggs Music Festival has announced Alison Krauss & Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas as its Saturday headliner for the 4th annual bluegrass gathering, set for Labor Day Weekend (August 29-31) 2025. Returning to Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, NC, Scruggs Fest is poised for another slam dunk event featuring world class music, supreme amenities, and all-ages activities.

The first to be announced for next year’s lineup, twenty-seven-time GRAMMY winner Alison Krauss will assemble her award winning outfit, Union Station, featuring dobro legend Jerry Douglas, for the group’s first tour together in a decade. The acclaimed ensemble will embark on a 73-stop voyage across the United States and Canada in 2025 and are also set to release new music next year. Scruggs Fest patrons will have the rare opportunity to experience Alison Krauss and Union Station Featuring Jerry Douglas live, alongside a stellar lineup of additional artists (to be announced) at the 2025 festival. Tickets are on sale now, with on-site lodging options available for purchase at EarlScruggsMusicFest.com.

Now entering its fourth year, Earl Scruggs Music Festival was established in partnership with WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC and the Earl Scruggs Center located in Shelby, NC. According to Bluegrass Today, Scruggs Fest “has already risen to the top tier of annual music festivals.” Of the 2023 festival, Rolling Stone noted “there were countless reminders of Earl,” while WMOT adds, “[Scruggs’ family] would have been impressed by this tribute to the most influential bluegrass musician in history,” and Grateful Web dubs the festival “a truly exceptional event.” Stay tuned for lineup news and more information about Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2025.

###

About Alison Krauss & Union Station:

For nearly four decades, Alison Krauss & Union Station have upheld their legacy as one of the most influential and widely celebrated acts in bluegrass and roots music. Known for an immaculately crafted but endlessly surprising sound that transcends the boundaries of roots, country, rock & roll, and pop, Alison Krauss & Union Station are putting the finishing touches on a new album to be released in 2025 - their first album since the 2011 masterpiece Paper Airplane—a critically lauded, multiple Grammy Award winning LP that debuted at #1 on the Billboard Country, Bluegrass, and Folk Album charts. Over the years, Alison Krauss & Union Station have brought their phenomenal live show to sold-out performances at famed venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, The Greek Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, and London’s Royal Festival Hall, in addition to supporting Paul Simon in Hyde Park for his 2012 Graceland reunion. They now gear up for their first tour together since 2015.

The players – Alison Krauss (fiddle, lead vocal), Jerry Douglas (Dobro, lap steel, vocals), Ron Block (banjo, guitar, vocals), Barry Bales (bass, vocals), and welcoming highly acclaimed and celebrated tenor vocalist Russell Moore (guitar, mandolin, lead vocal) as the newest member – are five distinct personalities, each of whom enjoys a flourishing solo career. But when they come together, they transform into a peerless group of musicians who share a singular focus.

About Earl Scruggs Center

The Earl Scruggs Center combines the life story of legendary five-string banjo master and Cleveland County native, Earl Scruggs, with the unique and engaging story of the history and cultural traditions of the region in which Scruggs was born and raised. It was in the nearby Flint Hill community where Scruggs learned to play banjo and perfected the three-finger playing style that has come to be known around the world as “Scruggs Style.” The Earl Scruggs Center explores Scruggs’ innovative career and the community that gave it shape while celebrating how he crossed musical boundaries and defined the voice of the banjo to the world. Mr. Scruggs embraced tradition while also adapting to the changing times and looking toward the future – themes that resonate throughout the Center. Engaging exhibits, special event space, and rich programming provide a uniquely rich experience for visitors.

About Tryon International Equestrian Center

Tryon International Equestrian Center is the ultimate international destination for all who love horses, outdoor living, and an active lifestyle. As host of the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018, Tryon International Equestrian Center offers first-class facilities for all FEI disciplines in addition to showcasing hunter/jumper, equitation, steeplechase, polo, and multi-discipline events in Mill Spring, NC. From carousel to competition, the mission of Tryon Resort is to celebrate the magic of the horse, grow equestrian sport, and increase access to this majestic animal. A haven for equestrian competitors and enthusiasts alike, Tryon Resort is an iconic, year-round destination for connoisseurs of diverse cuisine and shopping, lodging getaways, and family entertainment.

About WNCW 88.7, Isothermal Community College

WNCW is a listener-supported public media service of Isothermal Community College, which serves the community through advancing new musical discoveries, showcasing local and regional talent, and preserving and promoting the traditions of Appalachian and roots music in our area and beyond. The station’s eclectic mix includes Americana, Triple-A rock/acoustic, bluegrass, blues, jazz, reggae, world, and other roots music styles, in addition to weekly spotlights on jam bands, Frank Zappa, and more. Live artist interviews and performances are broadcast frequently from WNCW’s professional recording studio, “Studio B”. As the flagship bluegrass station, WNCW broadcasts contemporary, traditional, and historical bluegrass music for eight hours each Saturday. Listeners can find WNCW at 88.7 FM throughout most of its listening area, which includes Western NC, Upstate SC and Eastern Tennessee. Translators rebroadcast the signal at 101.3 in Charlotte, 97.3 in Greenville, 92.9 in Boone and 90.9 WSIF in Wilkesboro. The station also has a worldwide audience through its livestream at wncw.org.

Earl Scruggs Music Festival Press Contacts:

Danielle Dror (danielle@teamvictorylap.com)

Karaline Bailey (karaline@teamvictorylap.com)

Sarah Wilson (sarah@teamvictorylap.com)