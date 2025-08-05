Amber Joy Koeppen – Award Winning Harpist

FLAT ROCK, N.C. — Amber Joy Koeppen brings her angelic harp playing to St. John in the Wilderness Sunday, September 21 at 4:00 p.m. for a free concert in the spacious Parish Hall at 1905 Greenville Highway across from the church in Flat Rock. Handicapped accessibility and free parking are available. Donations will be gratefully accepted for the Friends of Music and the Arts Series.

From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible has numerous references to harp music which has been said to have healing properties. One of the oldest musical instruments in the world, the harp originated in Mesopotamia more than 2,000 years ago.

Classically trained, Amber Joy Koeppen mastered the modern harp more than 20 years ago, winning First Place in the Rosen-Schaffer Competition for Young and Emerging Artists. She has continued to receive many awards for her solo concert performances while also performing with the New York City Ballet, the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra and the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. Teaching children and Adults in her private music studio enables Amber Joy to share her passion for artistic excellence and creativity with her students who are also award-winning active musicians. In addition to her promotion of arts education, she currently serves as Director for Appalachian State’s Community Music School providing musical education in the North Carolina High Country in partnership with Hayes School of Music.

The September 21 concert will feature an afternoon of harp music highlighting works of composers such as Gliere, Piazzolla, Debussy, Salzedo and more.

Harpist Amber Koeppen will share an eclectic collection of some of her favorite works for solo harp and will also be joined by two special guest students for the incredible experience of hearing three harps playing together. Come enjoy an engaging concert full of great music and interesting stories.

For more information visit www.stjohnflatrock.org