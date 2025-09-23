Annual Fall Color Ramble returns to Grandfather Mountain on Sept. 27

LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is set to begin its annual Fall Color Ramble, marking one of the most beautiful times of the year. This series of guided nature walks allows guests to experience the season’s signature colors like never before.

The Fall Color Rambles will be offered daily, weather permitting, from Saturday, Sept. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 12. The short excursions begin at 1 p.m. outside the entrance of the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery, and they typically last for 30 minutes.

Fall Color Rambles are included with the price of admission.

“I look forward to this time every year,” said Lauren Farrell, director of education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “This year will be extra special — our first fall back after recovering from Hurricane Helene. This year looks promising to make up for what we missed last year.”

Grandfather Mountain is home to a myriad of plant species and hardwood trees, ranging from pumpkin-colored beech trees to blood-red sourwoods and rusty red oaks. Along with the color-changing process, visitors can learn tree identification skills and information about the mountain’s rich biodiversity — and, new in 2025, a sneak peek of additional sections of the Cobey Botanical Garden.

“Grandfather is renowned for its dramatic elevational change which allows for stunning views throughout the property,” said John Caveny, vice president of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “Not only is there so much to see, but there’s so much to learn — and our educators are excited to share their fall knowledge with everyone.”

The fall season at Grandfather Mountain presents a special opportunity to develop a new appreciation for the beauty and serenity of the natural world.

In addition to the programs offered inside the nature park this October, fresh fall color photos are posted throughout the month on the mountain’s website and social media (@grandfathermtn), including Facebook, X / Twitter and Instagram.

To learn more about the Fall Color Ramble series at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/fall-color-ramble.

As guests plan and prepare for their fall trip to the mountain, they are encouraged to visit www.grandfather.com/fall to learn insider tips for getting the most out of their mile-high excursion this season! It is strongly recommended that guests book tickets to the park online in advance of visiting during the busy fall season at www.grandfather.com/tickets.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.