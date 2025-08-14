APPALACHIAN BALLET COMPANY AUDITIONS FOR 2025-2026 SEASON

APPALACHIAN BALLET COMPANY will hold company auditions on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at the company’s home studio - Van Metre School of Dance, 215 West Broadway, Maryville, TN 37801.

Dancers will participate in a ballet class with a panel of qualified judges. Please note the following times to attend:

Registration opens 30 minutes prior to audition times.

12:30 to 1:30 pm - Dancers ages 10 and 11 (must be 10 years old by Dec. 31, 2025)

1:45 to 2:45 pm - Dancers ages 12 to 14

3:00 to 4:15 pm - Dancers ages 15 and up

Dancers ages 12 and up should be prepared to dance en pointe.

The audition fee is $20.

Artistic Directors, Amy Morton Vaughn and Kylie Morton Berry along with a panel of judges will be searching for dancers with solid classical training, good musicality, engaging acting skills and a desire to dance. In October, the company’s 54th season begins with a world-premiere of Dracula. The Nutcracker will be presented in Knoxville and Maryville in early December with The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra providing music for all public shows. This year will be ABC’s 50th anniversary with KSO. One school matinee will be presented, as well. ABC’s spring production The Little Mermaid, an under the sea adventure, will be presented in Maryville for two public performances in March. The Senior level of the ballet company will also perform in Birmingham, AL in April as a member of Regional Dance America/Southeast. The ballet company is the proud Resident Dance Company for The Clayton Center for the Arts. Season tickets are now on sale through the online services of the Clayton Center and the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, as well as Appalachian Ballet Company’s website. For more information visit appalachianballet.org or call 865-982-8463