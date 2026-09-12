Appalachian Ballet Company to Host Emerald Masquerade Ball

The Emerald Masquerade Ball is poised to be an unforgettable evening, celebrating 55 years of the Appalachian Ballet Company and its significant impact on the arts in Maryville. Scheduled for Friday, September 25, 2026, at 7:00 PM at the elegant White Star Station, this event invites the community to come together in support of dance, creativity, and local talent.

Guests will indulge in a delightful culinary experience featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by the esteemed Foothills Milling Co. The highlight of the event will be a silent auction, showcasing an impressive array of unique items that will excite art lovers and community supporters alike. This year’s auction includes a piece of jewelry from Lamon Jewelers, original artwork and handcrafted pottery by Leanne McQueen of Studio 212, spa treatments from Knox Skin Company, a dinner for six at the historic William Henderson House, and gift certificates from Studio P Pilates. Other enticing items include a print of the UT Vols mural by Shawna Mills, a variety of themed gift baskets, an antique Royal Doulton Kingsware vase from Sequoyah Antiques, and gift cards from popular local restaurants such as Bella, Raven, and Aubreys and other desirable items.

The evening promises not only a chance to bid on these exceptional items but also a short special performance by the talented dancers of the Appalachian Ballet Company, followed by an opportunity to dance the night away. This festive atmosphere is designed to foster community spirit and celebrate the rich legacy of the arts in our area.

By attending the Emerald Masquerade Ball, you are not only treating yourself to an enchanting evening but also directly supporting the Appalachian Ballet Company’s mission to enrich our community through the beauty of dance. Tickets are limited, and we encourage everyone to secure their spot early for this remarkable celebration.

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For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit appalachianballet.org or reach out to us at Appalachian Ballet Company. Join us in making art flourish in our community and experience the magic of the Emerald Masquerade Ball!