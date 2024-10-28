Appalachian Equality Chorus Tabs Local LGBTQ Advocate and Founding Member as 1st Executive Director

The Appalachian Equality Chorus, previously known as the Knoxville Gay Men's Chorus, hired founding member and Johnson City native and Knoxville resident Bleu Copas as its first Executive Director in September. The new position aims to increase the organization's exposure and build community relationships across its ever-expanding reach in Southern Appalachia.

From the original 12 members who started the Chorus in Knoxville in 2012 to the now 97 voices and countless volunteers rehearsing and performing in both Knoxville and Johnson City, the organization is looking to the future with excitement.

"As the Chorus continues to grow and evolve, our board of directors saw that we needed someone to act as the public face of the organization, to build and strengthen relationships and to engage with the larger arts community. We needed to look no further than our founding member Bleu Copas and are looking forward to this new direction for our organization," Board President Jeff Jarnigan stated.

Copas’ past service with the Chorus includes two non-successive terms as the Board of Directors’ President, one as Vice-President and as a consistent singing member. His diverse experience also includes leadership, public relations and fundraising with other local, state and national non-profit organizations.

The East Tennesseean’s discharge from the Army in 2006 because of the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell law, unknowingly thrust him into the national spotlight as a vocal advocate in the successful repeal of that law. Through that, he learned the importance of increasing visibility and amplifying often-unheard stories to bring people together.

“We get to use the magic, joy, and fun of music to lift people up and build bridges. I’m eager to empower our community and invite them to understand how they can be a part of this important work we do,” the new Executive Director added.

The Chorus' mission includes using their voices, strengths, and individual gifts to create enriching musical experiences; promote inclusion, equality, and empathy; end hostility toward minority populations; and better our world through community partnerships. To find out more about the Appalachian Equality Chorus, visit https://appalachianequalitychorus.org.