Artist demonstrations and sales are the focus for the 10th annual Art On The Island Festival on Blannahassett Island in downtown Marshall, North Carolina, on Saturday, September 24.

Art on the Island serves a sampling of creativity in Madison County and Western North Carolina. There will be booths selling a wide variety of local art and crafts, and attendees can enjoy the popular robot building workshop, a hands-on activity for young and old.

Live demonstrations include blacksmithing, glass blowing, basket making and fabric dyeing. The family friendly affair presents artists, crafters, food, hands-on fun, and kid’s activities from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. The festival is free and open to the public.

There will also be live music on the island stage.

Blannahassett Island is the home of Marshall High Studios, located in the renovated 1925 building that formerly housed Marshall High School. The studios house a wide variety of working artist studios.

For more information call 828-649-1301 or visit www.madisoncountyarts.com .