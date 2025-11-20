Arts & Culture Alliance's Members Show opens December 5 & 12

The Arts & Culture Alliance proudly presents its 2025 Members Show, the largest annual exhibition of local artists in the Greater Knoxville area. The fresh mix of two- and three-dimensional works created within the last two years encompasses a wide variety of media such as oil, acrylic, watercolor, pastel, mixed media, photography, fine craft, sculpture, ceramics, fiber, and more from regional artists who are all individual members of the Arts & Culture Alliance, which serves and supports a diverse community of artists, arts organizations, and cultural institutions. Membership is open to all, and information may be found HERE.

Two free celebrations with the artists will take place on Friday, December 5 and Friday, December 12, from 5:00-8:00 PM. The December 5 celebration will include Phil Kline's Unsilent Night, hosted by Nief-Norf, as well as preview performances of Modern Dance Primitive Light by Circle Modern Dance; the December 12 celebration features music by Nick Horner Family.

"The non-juried work included in ACA's annual members’ exhibition has grown and matured so much that we decided to include two this year," says Liza Zenni, Executive Director of the Arts & Culture Alliance. "The first was in July and we now look forward to another in December (when we traditionally host it). If that’s not proof of the an increasing and increasingly vibrant arts scene in Knoxville, I don’t know what is.

"Individual members of the Alliance participate locally and regionally in gallery exhibitions, art festivals, sculpture trails, weekend shows, studio tours, and public murals. Some Alliance members are full-time artists, while others have day jobs and create on evenings and weekends. Some members include art professors with the University of Tennessee, Carson-Newman University, Maryville College, Pellissippi State, Roane State, and Walters State. Others are teachers within Knox and surrounding counties’ elementary, middle and high schools. Some Alliance members teach classes privately or through community classes with the Appalachian Arts Craft Center, Arrowmont School of Arts & Crafts, The Bottom, Fountain City Art Center, Knoxville Art Center, Knoxville Museum of Art, Mighty Mud, and Oak Ridge Art Center. Many of the artists have working studios in their own homes, while some are part of studio collectives such as Broadway Studios & Gallery, The Emporium, Mighty Mud, Relay Ridge, Sunday Studios, and West Fifth Studios.

The 2025 Members Show will be on display throughout the Emporium Center, 100 S. Gay Street, in downtown Knoxville from December 5-23, 2025. Most of the works will be for sale and may be purchased through the close of the exhibition by visiting in person or via the online shop at www.knoxalliance.store. The Emporium is open to the public Monday-Friday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM. Please note, the Emporium will be closed December 24-28 for the holidays. For more information, please see www.knoxalliance.com or call (865) 523-7543.

About the Arts & Culture Alliance

The Arts & Culture Alliance serves and supports a diverse community of artists, arts organizations, and cultural institutions. The Alliance receives financial support from the Tennessee Arts Commission, Knox County and the City of Knoxville.

Contact:

Suzanne Cada

(865) 523-7543

sc@knoxalliance.com

www.knoxalliance.com