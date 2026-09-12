ArtsvilleUSA Exhibition on Environmental Advocacy Through Art at YMCA of WNC

ASHEVILLE, NC, July 2026— The Ferguson Family YMCA in Candler, NC, will host a new solo exhibition featuring the work of Asheville artist Spencer Beals, on view from July 3 through August 31. Presented on the ArtsvilleUSA gallery wall, the exhibition is free and open to the public; no YMCA membership is required.

The exhibition showcases pieces that celebrate the beauty of the natural world and explore the impact of artists advocating for the environment. Beals' work invites viewers to consider the connection between art, nature, and community stewardship.

For those interested in exploring more outdoor art by artists across Western North Carolina, the Open // Air virtual exhibition is available at ArtsvilleUSA.com. Going live at the end of July, visitors can also listen to a podcast hosted by ArtsvilleUSA Executive Director Elise Wilson, featuring a conversation with Beals about his Batland project in support of Save the UNCA Woods, as well as a broader discussion on the role of artists in environmental justice and community building.

Beyond his visual art, Beals is an active member of Asheville's creative and outdoor communities. He leads a weekly sketchbook club and free naturalist walks and welcomes visitors to his new studio at RAD Rendezvous in Asheville's River Arts District. The exhibition at the Ferguson Family YMCA provides an opportunity for the community to engage with art that reflects the region's deep connection to the outdoors, free of charge and open to all.

Exhibition Details

Artist: Spencer Beals

Location: Ferguson Family YMCA, Candler, NC, ArtsvilleUSA gallery wall

Dates: July 3 through August 31

Cost: Free and open to the public; no YMCA membership required

Click here to download exhibition photos and the full press release.

About ArtsvilleUSA

ArtsvilleUSA is an Asheville-based nonprofit arts organization promoting the art and artists of Western North Carolina. ArtsvilleUSA embraces the region's creative culture with a particular focus on craft traditions and contemporary makers. Through exhibitions, podcasts, stories, and newsletters, ArtsvilleUSA amplifies the voices of artists and organizations across WNC, from Asheville galleries to rural studios and mountain communities. For more information, visit www.ArtsvilleUSA.com or sign up for our newsletter: www.ArtsvilleUSA.com/#/portal/signup.