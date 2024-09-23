Asheville Art Museum Announces Major Exhibition American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the DeMell Jacobsen Collection

Asheville, NC (September 19, 2024)— The Asheville Art Museum is thrilled to announce the upcoming exhibition, American Made: Paintings and Sculpture from the DeMell Jacobsen Collection. American Made is on view from October 17, 2024 to February 20, 2025, and features over 80 paintings and sculptures. Though many objects in the exhibition have been on view at other museums, ranging from the Metropolitan Museum of Art to the Smithsonian American Art Museum, this exhibition showcases the best of the DeMell Jacobsen Collection brought together in one location.

American Made provides an in-depth look at the evolution of American creativity from the Colonial era to the early 20th century. The highlights include portraits by masters like Benjamin West, Thomas Sully, and Sarah Miriam Peale. There are sweeping landscapes by Thomas Cole, Asher B. Durand, and Jasper Francis Cropsey, and still lifes by Severin Roesen, Charles Ethan Porter, and Adelaide Coburn Palmer. The exhibition also features captivating genre scenes and the work of American artists who traveled to Europe, such as Mary Cassatt, John Singer Sargent, and Childe Hassam.

“This exhibition is a celebration of great American artists and their diverse contributions to the nation’s artistic history,” said Pamela L. Myers, Executive Director of the Asheville Art Museum. “We are honored to host American Made here in Asheville, giving our

community and visitors the unique opportunity to engage with these exceptional works of art."

The exhibition also includes an interactive element with talking portraits that come to life through QR codes. By scanning the codes, visitors can hear each subject share a personal story and provide insights into their portrait, encouraging a deeper exploration of the artwork. This feature adds an educational dimension, particularly for young visitors and students, making the exhibition more engaging and informative.

On opening night, October 17, Diane DeMell Jacobson will give a public talk about the collection and share the inspiring story behind her decisions to make it accessible to the public. The talk will offer visitors a unique opportunity to hear directly from the collector about her passion for American Art and her vision of sharing this collection with museums and their audiences.

American Made is a special ticketed exhibition that costs $10 for Museum members and general admission, plus $10 for non-members. For more information, please visit ashevilleartmuseum.org.

About the Asheville Art Museum

Established by artists and incorporated in 1948, the Asheville Art Museum is committed to being a vital force in community and individual development and to providing lifelong opportunities for education and enrichment through the visual arts. The Museum’s mission is to engage, enlighten, and inspire individuals and enrich community through dynamic experiences in American art of the 20th and 21st centuries. The Museum is dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, access, and inclusion—now and in the future—and we welcome all visitors without discrimination. The Museum acknowledges that it is situated upon the ancient, southern Appalachian ancestral homeland of the Cherokee Tribe and that this region is still the home of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians today. The Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization accredited by the American Alliance of Museums. Learn more by visiting ashevilleart.org.

Visiting Information

The Asheville Art Museum welcomes visitors Wednesday through Monday from 11am to 6pm, Thursdays from 11am to 9pm, and closed on Tuesdays. General admission is always free for Museum Members, UNC Asheville students, active-duty military personnel with valid ID, and children under 6. Admission is $15 per adult, $13 per senior (65+), and $10 per student (children 6–17 or degree-seeking college students with valid ID)—added fee for special exhibitions. The Museum is committed to providing all visitors with an inclusive and welcoming experience. Our facility is fully accessible, with accommodation for individuals with disabilities. Please visit the accessibility page on our website or call 828.253.3227 in advance for more information.