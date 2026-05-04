Author Spotlight – Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle – May 7

Annette Clapsaddle is a graduate of Yale University and the College of William & Mary, and is the author of Even As We Breathe, the first novel published by an enrolled citizen of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The novel was named one of NPR’s Best Books of 2020, was a finalist for the Weatherford Award, and won the 2021 Thomas Wolfe Memorial Literary Award.

Her manuscript, Going to Water, won the Morning Star Award for Creative Writing from the Native American Literature Symposium and was a finalist for the PEN/Bellwether Prize for Socially Engaged Fiction. Clapsaddle’s work has appeared in The Atlantic, Salvation South, Bon Appétit, and Travel + Leisure, as well as in anthologies including What Things Cost: An Anthology for the People, Troublesome Rising: A Thousand Year Flood in Eastern Kentucky, and The Devil’s Done Come Back: New Ghost Tales from North Carolina.In partnership with the Museum of the Cherokee People, Clapsaddle founded Confluence: An Indigenous Writers’ Workshop Series, which brings Indigenous authors to the Qualla Boundary to mentor emerging writers. She serves on the Museum’s Board of Directors and is an editor for the University Press of Kentucky’s Appalachian Futures series.

Doors will open at 6pm. The evening will start with drinks and heavy appetizers and time to socialize and browse our chinese auction items. The author talk will begin around 6:45pm. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Come join us for an evening of friendship and discussion. All are welcome – member or not.

Additionally, Smoky Mountain Living featured a piece by Annette in a previous edition. You can enjoy that article by clicking HERE.