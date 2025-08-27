big/LITTLE: A playful exploration of proportion in contemporary craft

Asheville, NC — August 2025 — This summer, the Southern Highland Craft Guild invites visitors to the Folk Art Center for big/LITTLE, a group exhibition that turns traditional ideas of proportion on their head. On view August 30, 2025 through January 21, 2026 in the Folk Art Center’s Main Gallery, the show highlights the inventive spirit of Guild makers.

In the world of craft, makers often work toward balance—whether shaping the handle of a teacup or refining the seat of a handmade oak chair, the goal is usually harmony and “just-right” proportion. big/LITTLE takes that expectation and flips it around, celebrating objects that are intentionally off-scale.

The exhibition features works that exaggerate size in surprising and imaginative ways. Visitors might encounter a finely carved duck with comically oversized feet or a carpet bag rendered so large it becomes delightfully impractical. Together, these pieces invite viewers to see how humor and playfulness can exist alongside craftsmanship and tradition.

With its lighthearted spirit, big/LITTLE offers a refreshing break from the seriousness that has lingered in the wake of Hurricane Helene. By embracing “perfect disproportion,” the artists remind us that craft can also be whimsical, bold, and full of charm.

big/LITTLE will be on view August 30, 2025 – January 21, 2026 in the Folk Art Center’s Main Gallery. The Folk Art Center, headquarters of the Southern Highland Craft Guild, is located at Milepost 382 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in east Asheville. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Center is free to the public and fully accessible.

About the Southern Highland Craft Guild

For nearly a century, the Southern Highland Craft Guild has been dedicated to cultivating the crafts and makers of the Southern Appalachian region. Representing over 700 artists across 293 counties, the Guild continues to share the rich traditions of handmade craft through exhibitions, fairs, demonstrations, and educational programs.