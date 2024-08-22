The Episcopal Church of St. John in the Wilderness will offer a “Blessing of the Animals” on Sunday, October 6, at 4pm in the back parking lot located behind the Parish Hall at 1905 Greenville Highway in Flat Rock.

Furry and feathered companions are invited to this special service to receive a blessing. Cats, dogs, snakes, chickens, horses, birds, goats, in fact all domestic animals, are welcome! As an option, a stuffed animal or pet photo may be presented to receive a blessing. Our outdoor meeting space will create a lively Eucharist for all creatures involved.

“The more time I spend in Creation, the more I feel connected to the plants and animals that surround us and the God who made it all," said Rev. Josh Stephens, the Rector of the parish. "We know your pets and farm animals are members of your family so please come out for this special service that honors your animals and asks for God to bless and care for them as they bless and care for you."

The service comes a few days after the annual Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, a man with a true spirit of love and peace that could have only come from God. He turned the cerebral, inward-leaning theology and scholasticism of the Middle Ages, on its head by his radical commitment to living a life of poverty and service in the pattern of Jesus of Nazareth.

Those who encountered St. Francis were drawn into the peaceable Kingdom of God to know more fully the Prince of Peace. Even animals, it is said, were attracted to his Christ-like gentleness. In one story he preaches to a flock of birds. In another he makes peace with a wolf that had been terrorizing a village calling the creature “Brother Wolf” and reconciling him to the village.

As we thank God for the animals in our lives we pray that the reconciling work of Jesus Christ might extend beyond our relationship with God to include all creation. We hope you will join us with your animal companions for this fun outdoor worship service. In the event of rain, the service will be relocated inside the Parish Hall.

For more information call the church office at 828-693-9783 or visit www.stjohnflatrock.org.