Burnsville and Yancey County shine this holiday season

Downtown Burnsville, North Carolina, transforms into a holiday wonderland during the holiday season. “Burnsville at Christmas feels like stepping into a Hallmark movie,” says Yancey County Chamber Director Elaine Mann. “With twinkling lights, festive storefronts, and a warm, magical atmosphere, it’s truly enchanting.”

Burnsville’s shops and cozy eateries offer everything from handcrafted art to one-of-a-kind treasures, perfect for gifting. “When you shop small, every purchase has a ripple effect — supporting businesses, preserving the arts community, and fostering the unique spirit of Burnsville and Yancey County,” shares Dennis Matelski, owner of Something Special Gifts and Monkey Business Toy Store.

Take a break from shopping to enjoy a delicious meal or festive drink. “There’s nothing quite like unwinding with a holiday-inspired beverage or comforting meal,” says Amanda Keith, owner of the NuWray Hotel and Carriage House Sundries. “It’s the perfect way to recharge and soak in the season’s joy.”

For even more holiday fun, don’t miss the Farmers’ Market Holiday Market (Saturdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.), the Christmas Parade (December 7), and Merry Main Street (December 13). These events add extra cheer to the season and showcase the charm of Burnsville.

Many local businesses offer online shopping at YanceyChamber.com.