Celebrate National Quilting Day at the Folk Art Center

Asheville, NC — The Southern Highland Craft Guild invites the public to celebrate National Quilting Day with a special three-day event at the Folk Art Center. From Thursday, March 13 through Saturday, March 15, 2025, visitors can enjoy live quilting demonstrations, view antique quilts, and learn about the history and artistry of quilting.

Guild member Connie Brown, an accomplished quilter and quilt historian, will demonstrate traditional hand-quilting techniques throughout the event. Brown, also an AQS Quilt Appraiser, will be joined on Saturday, March 15 by fabric artist and quilter Jude Stuecker, who will share additional quilting insights and techniques.

In addition to the live demonstrations, a curated selection of antique and vintage quilts from Brown’s collection will be displayed. Brown will host informal talks at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM each day, offering a closer look at the quilts and inviting visitors to ask questions about their history. These discussions will cover key aspects of quilt dating, including fabric types, patterns, and historical context—providing a unique opportunity to connect with the rich traditions of quilting.

The Folk Art Center also showcases contemporary quilts throughout its galleries and shop, allowing visitors to experience the diversity of modern quilting alongside these historical treasures.

Connie Brown explains, “National Quilting Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the artistry and tradition of quilting. It’s exciting to share the history behind quilts and demonstrate how this craft continues to evolve.”

The Folk Art Center, located at Milepost 382 on the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway in Asheville, is open daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Admission is free, and the Center is fully accessible to all visitors.

Visit the Southern Highland Craft Guild website at craftguild.org/events for full event details.

About the Southern Highland Craft Guild

Founded in 1930, the Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the artisans of the Southern Highlands through shared resources, education, marketing, and conservation. The Guild is an authorized concessioner of the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.

Free Quilting Demonstrations and Quilt Exhibit

Dates: Thursday-Saturday, March 13-15, 2025

Times: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Location: Folk Art Center, Lobby

Admission: Free