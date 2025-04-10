Center for Craft Launches Visionary Project to Support 40 Craft Artists in Western North Carolina Post-Helene

ASHEVILLE, NC (April 9, 2025)—As part of its continuing storm relief efforts through the Craft Futures Fund, the Center for Craft awarded $600,000 to 40 craft artists in Western North Carolina (WNC) impacted by Hurricane Helene. Together, 33 recipients of the WNC Craft Futures Cohort and seven recipients of the Virginia A. Groot Craft Futures Residency have received grants of $15,000 each and are participating in six months of mentorship and programming. They will also present work in an exhibition, WNC Craft Futures: From Here, at the Center for Craft’s Bresler Family Gallery from April 11 to August 30.

Following Hurricane Helene, the Center reactivated its Craft Futures Fund, which was originally launched in 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Phase 1 granted $500 emergency relief grants to 830 eligible applicants, rapidly distributing a total of $415,000 to artists for unrestricted need. At the end of 2024, the Center announced the launch of Phase 2, supporting longer-term recovery through unrestricted grants for individual artists and arts organizations. Generous support from the Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) allowed the Center to increase its projected grant award for individual artists from $10,000 to $15,000.

Hurricane Helene brought unprecedented damage to Western North Carolina. Along with devastating losses to life, property, and ecology, an estimated 80% of Asheville’s River Arts District—including iconic studios, community spaces, and galleries—was destroyed by the storm. Outside the city limits, Buncombe County and surrounding areas also faced historic destruction. Craft artists faced some of the greatest losses, making recovery critical for these hard-hit communities.

“Craft’s deep ties to local traditions and its ability to empower, connect, and revitalize local communities means that supporting these artists, who are second responders in times of tragedy, is vital,” says Center for Craft Executive Director Stephanie Moore. “The Center has worked tirelessly to support the local craft community for the good of rebuilding the wider region.”

Individual recipients will participate in virtual and in-person convenings focused on peer-to-peer support, mutual aid, and additional cohort-selected topics. Seven Virginia A. Groot Craft Futures Residents are also included in the cohort. Of those seven, four will spend six months on site at the Center for Craft’s Ideation Lab to use shared facilities and equipment, and three are in residence at their home studios.

“As a member of the WNC Craft Futures Cohort, we are working together to foster interdependence and resilience within Western North Carolina’s creative community,” says jewelry artist and Virginia A. Groot Craft Futures Resident Laura Lau Klein. “With this physical and community support, I am able to re-establish my craft practice in post-disaster conditions.”

Recovery of the arts sector is essential to the region, according to CFWNC Senior Program Officer Tara Scholtz. “With the loss of studios, galleries, equipment, teaching opportunities, prospective sales and more, individual artists and cultural organizations were deeply impacted by Hurricane Helene,” she says. “The Center’s efforts to get emergency grants out to meet immediate needs and recovery grants to support longer-term rebuilding align with CFWNC’s goals for grants from the Emergency and Disaster Response Fund. Funding both efforts acknowledges the important role the arts play as a cornerstone of Western North Carolina’s culture and economy.”

“This is a visionary community-building project—especially in the wake of disaster,” says cohort member Rachel David, a Waynesville-based maker, metalsmith, and designer. Helene disrupted David’s life and work, causing major damage to her home. “I am devoted to making myself really available for this,” she adds. “It’s just about the coolest thing I’ve ever been able to participate in.”

Geoffrey Bowton, who makes objects related to his military service to delve into unresolved aspects of his past, sees this as an opportunity to focus on integrating his work into a therapeutic craft experience for veterans, exploring ways to further engage with the community. “Receiving this award and joining the cohort deeply enriches my craft practice, offering financial support, collaborative opportunities, and a platform for recognition and growth,” he says.

Awardees will be celebrated at a free community reception on June 12 in conjunction with the exhibition. See all WNC Craft Futures Cohort members and Virginia A. Groot Craft Futures Residents here.

