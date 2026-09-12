Charlotte's Web in Knoxville

Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of Charlotte’s Web. The play will be performed from September 11th through the 27th with showtimes on Thursdays and Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays at 1pm and 5 pm, and Sundays at 3pm. There will be no Saturday performances on days when UT has a home game.

The production will take place in Knoxville Children’s Theatre’s exciting new location at 747 World’s Fair Park. Free onsite parking is provided.

In rural Maine, Wilbur, a young orphan pig, is loved by his owner, Fern Arable. But when Wilbur grows too large to remain at home, he is sent to the Zuckerman farm, where his future seems certain. There he befriends Charlotte, a wise and compassionate spider who lives in a corner of the barn. Determined to save Wilbur from slaughter, Charlotte spins a series of miraculous messages that transform the little pig into a local celebrity. Filled with humor, warmth, and unforgettable characters, Charlotte’s Web is a timeless story about friendship, sacrifice, and the enduring power of love.

The production features seventeen talented young actors, ages 9 to 15. The cast includes Nora Halliburton as Wilbur and Lyric Westerfield as Charlotte. Also joining them on the farm are KCT veterans Molly Allen, Tessa Arwe, Desmond Gondo, Hattie Halter, Orchid Harmon, Colton Haynes, Camila Herrera, Adelina Lewis, Beckham Read, Eiley Rickman, and Isabella Summers. Making their KCT debuts are Sutton Day, Brylan Lambert, Scotlyn Landfather, and Zeke Mitchell.

The play is directed by KCT Director of Education, Taylor Wingate. The scenic design is led by Leeland Robbins and assisted by Lu Jarnigan, Lyn Jones, and Mallory Martin. Maggie Ingle serves as costume designer and is assisted by Lydia Komeshak, Charlie Tenry, and Harper Knight. The props are designed by Lyric Bledsoe and assisted by Daniel Barrow, Reagan McNair, and Catelyn Clotfelder. Joah Read serves as the lighting designer and is assisted by Colin Gentry. The play is stage managed by Maggie Howard and assistant stage managed by Vesper Carnes.

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KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.