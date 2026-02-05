CHEROKEE MUSEUM ANNOUNCES KEY 2026 EXHIBIT & EVENTS

CHEROKEE, NC: In its 78th year, Museum of the Cherokee People has announced a vibrant range of public events and exhibitions that share Cherokee history, culture, and stories from a Cherokee perspective.

The Museum’s 2026 changing exhibitions are the result of an institutional shift toward becoming a first-voice museum, a hub for community members and visitors to learn about the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) by connecting directly with perspectives from EBCI community members, scholars, and artists. Free events explore Cherokee connection to land, stories of resilience and innovation throughout history, and the rich artistic traditions that continue today on the Qualla Boundary and beyond.

“One of our current strategic priorities is ‘identity,’ and by that we mean intentionally focusing on how we become a first-voice museum,” says Executive Director Shana Bushyhead Condill (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians). “The Museum has taken steps in the past towards this intentional shift toward focusing on our community, but we want to make this shift a promise and commitment to Cherokee people. We know that meaningful self-representation lifts up our community, and we also know that our visitors are seeking authentic experiences, so it's a win-win. The ‘how’ can not only be seen in our exhibit labels, but also our events, programming, and collections care.”

The 501(c)3 nonprofit Tribal museum is in the midst of a multiyear renovation project, updating its public facility at 589 Tsali Boulevard and constructing offsite collections housing, creating needed space to house and care for objects of cultural patrimony. The Museum’s main exhibit is open during this time of transition, with updated interpretation inviting visitors to actively participate as MotCP transforms into a museum by and for Cherokee people. View a timeline of the Of This Place project and learn how to get involved via MotCP.org.

Throughout the year, MotCP offers educational programming, special events, and activities for its tribal community and the general public. For a complete calendar of events, please visit motcp.org/events.

First Monday of the month beginning in February, 5pm-6pmCherokee History & Stories with Kathi Littlejohn (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)Museum of the Cherokee People, Multipurpose Room

Storyteller and historian Kathi Littlejohn (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians) leads a free informal educational series exploring culturally significant places, stories, and key figures in Cherokee history. All are welcome to listen and learn; no registration is required.

March 17, 2026 – December 30, 2026Unrelenting: Cherokee People and the American RevolutionMuseum of the Cherokee People

A pivotal moment for Cherokee sovereignty, the American Revolution marked a change for Cherokee government, land base, community, and family structure. Featuring historic objects in conversation with works by contemporary Cherokee artists, Unrelenting delves into 250 years of Aniyvwiya innovation, adaptability, and resistance, centering Native voices, perspectives, and creativity in response to the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. Download select object photography + photo guide via WeTransfer.

June 5, 2026 - TBDDidanisisgi Gadagwatli: A Showcase of Pottery from the Mud Dauber Community Workshop at the Museum of the Cherokee PeopleMuseum of the Cherokee PeoplAn annual exhibition of work by students in the Museum of the Cherokee People’s annual community learning pottery workshop led by renowned ceramic artist Tara McCoy (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians), Didanisisgi Gadagwatli showcases the dedication of a new era of Cherokee artists.

August 7, 2026The Way We See the WorldHarrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Since 2022, MotCP’s annual The Way We event highlights Native pop culture and showcases timely perspectives for Cherokee people, primarily by Cherokee people. These community-centered events put Native self-representation in the spotlight and uplift creative work that explores identity through artistic expressions in film, music, visual art, and more. Past special guests have included Reservation Dogs and The Lowdown creator Sterlin Harjo (Seminole Nation of Oklahoma), rising folk sensation Ken Pomeroy (Cherokee Nation), and filmmakerLoren Waters (Cherokee Nation, Kiowa Tribe), a 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree. Find past lineups on MotCP’s website. Full lineup to be announced. The Way We See the World events are free for everyone. A full lineup and free reserve tickets will be announced via motcp.org.

Note to Editors:

Museum of the Cherokee People and the Museum Store are open daily from 9am-5pm, seven days a week. Ticket sales close at 4pm; a self-guided tour of the Museum takes approximately one hour. The Museum is open daily except the day preceding the Thanksgiving holiday, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

General admission tickets are $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. MotCP offers free admission to members of federally recognized tribes and Museum members. Student, educator, senior, and military rates available. Admission to all changing exhibitions is included in the general admission ticket price.

About Museum of the Cherokee People

A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established in 1948, the Museum of the Cherokee People is one of the longest-operating tribal museums in the country. Located in Cherokee, North Carolina on the Qualla Boundary, the sovereign land of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and ancestral homelands of all Cherokees, the Museum shares the history, culture, and stories of the Cherokee people through its exhibitions, collections, and programs. Learn more at MotCP.org.