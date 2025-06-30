CHEROKEE MUSEUM ANNOUNCES THE WAY WE SEE THE WORLD FILM LINEUP

CHEROKEE, NC: Museum of the Cherokee People has announced the film lineup for its annual Indigenous pop culture event The Way We See the World, held in the Council Fire Ballroom at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort on August 1 from 5pm-8:30pm. The free evening includes film screenings, an art market, special appearances by filmmakers and talent, and a silent auction benefiting the 501(c)3 nonprofit museum. Free advance tickets are available via Eventbrite and will be available day-of at the door. Advance ticketholders will automatically be entered into a raffle giveaway for a Museum Store prize package.

In its fourth year, The Way We See the World features four documentary and narrative short films that explore themes of family and cultural connection. Made by emerging and established Native filmmakers, starring Indigenous talent, and often in some cases, shot on the reservations of federally recognized Tribes, these award-winning films have already captured the attention of international audiences at Sundance, SXSW, imagineNATIVE Film + Media Arts Festival, and beyond.

"I'm incredibly proud of how this event has evolved and remains a valued venue for Native creatives to showcase their work,” says Museum of the Cherokee People Executive Director Shana Bushyhead Condill (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians). “They truly exemplify what self-representation is, and our lineup this year is made up of incredible, strong, Native women—which is so inspiring! I am also incredibly inspired by our sponsors who continue to do impactful work in our community, underlining the connection between authentic self-representation and a strong, healthy Cherokee community. Together, we fulfill our mission to uplift Cherokee culture and stories.”

Since 2022, MotCP’s The Way We events have showcased timely perspectives for Cherokee people, primarily by Cherokee people. These community-centered events uplift creative work that explores identity through artistic expressions in film, music, visual art, and more. A free community event that welcomes everyone, The Way We See the World is made possible through the generous support of Cherokee Tribal Gaming Commission, Walelu Cherokee Ball Team Inc, and The Center for Native Health.

Featured Films:

Redbird (2025)Trailer

Directed by Emma Barrow (Cherokee Nation)Starring Casey Camp-Horinek (Ponca Nation), Jennifer Rader (Sokaogon Chippewa), DeLanna Studi (Cherokee Nation

A Cherokee woman fights to protect her niece from an unlawful adoption by her white grandparents as she reckons with feeling distant from her own culture.

Tentsítewahkwe (2024)Trailer

Directed by Katsitsionni Fox (Mohawk) with Xochitl Fox (Mexica/Azteca)

Embodying the Mohawk value of tentsitewahkwe (we pick it up again), Jessica Shenandoah goes on a knowledge-gathering journey across all four seasons to reinvigorate the healing, land-based practices of her foremothers. Jessica reclaims knowledge that has been asleep for generations due to the destructive effects of boarding schools, forced religion and land theft.

Thin Places (2025)Trailer

Written & Directed by Brit Hensel (Cherokee Nation)Starring Quannah Chasinghorse (Han Gwich’in, Sicangu/Oglala Lakota) and Shelby Factor (Caddo Nation of Oklahoma, Muscogee [Creek] Nation, Seminole Nation of Oklahoma)

After her sister Tama’s untimely passing, Birdie learns that the bond between them is stronger than life and death. In between states of memory and heartbreak, Tama and Birdie show how we can continue on in a different way if we are willing to listen.

Tiger (2025)Trailer

Directed by Loren Waters (Cherokee Nation, Kiowa Tribe)

“Tiger” highlights an Indigenous award-winning, internationally acclaimed artist and elder Dana Tiger, her family, and the resurgence of the iconic Tiger t-shirt company.

Art Market Artists:

Chena George (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)

Amy Postoak (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)

Jakeli Swimmer (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)

Kevin Tafoya (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Santa Clara Pueblo)

Laura Walkingstick (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)

Jennifer Wilson (Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians)

Images and posters can be downloaded via Google Drive.

About Museum of the Cherokee People

Since 1948, the Museum of the Cherokee People has served its community and visitors as the tribal museum of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). A 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Cherokee, North Carolina on the Qualla Boundary, the sovereign land of the EBCI and ancestral homelands of all Cherokees, the Museum shares the history, culture, and stories of the Cherokee people through its exhibitions, collections, and programs. Learn more at MotCP.org.