Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend Celebrates Resilience, New Beginnings

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – Hendersonville’s wineries and cideries eagerly welcome visitors to the annual Cider, Wine & Dine Weekend, celebrating new beginnings this spring following a challenging fall and winter.

The three-day weekend, May 2-4, is filled with tastings, tours, live music, special releases, food pairings and dinners. This signature culinary event in the Crest of the Blue Ridge wine region takes place the first weekend of NC Wine Month.

“It’s extra special this year to appreciate the coming of spring after our area endured so many hardships from Hurricane Helene this past fall,” says Michelle Owens, executive director of Visit Hendersonville. “And to join others across the state in celebrating NC Wine Month and recognizing the resilience of these small producers is very rewarding and fun, too.”

The weekend brings two grand openings. Johnson’s Legacy Vineyard, which began growing grapes in 2017, officially opens to the public on Saturday, May 3. Marked Tree Vineyard, which has produced award-winning wine since 2020, unveils a new winery and event space beside its tasting room on the Eastern Continental Divide.

Also new this year are wine safaris at Souther Williams Vineyard. Board a luxury ATV for a guided 90-minute vineyard tour and behind-the-scenes look at the bicentennial farm.

Stone Ashe Vineyards gives guests an in-depth look at its winemaking process through a wine-blending workshop in its new on-property winery, which saw its first vintage this past fall.

“We’re really taking wine seriously in this area,” says Heath Little of Stone Ashe Vineyards. “Wineries are growing and planting more and doing things the right way. Everyone is working together, and you can see that collective way of thinking paying off.”

Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards, Hendersonville’s first winery, offers a guided barrel tasting with its winemaker; Burntshirt Vineyards serves special seafood dishes and desserts paired with its wines at the on-property Vintner’s Table restaurant; Sawyer Springs Vineyard hosts a spring market with local vendors selling handcrafted goods; and Point Lookout Vineyards closes out the weekend with a dance party featuring live music by Pleasure Chest.

On the cider side, Appalachian Ridge invites guests to hike through the orchard and then relax on the back porch with two evenings of live music and crisp European-style ciders.

Several dining experiences take place throughout the weekend. The Horse Shoe Farm holds a Friday evening kickoff on the patio with locally made wines and ciders paired with cheeses and charcuterie. The Henderson showcases Crest of the Blue Ridge wines at a four-course dinner on Friday night and a Saturday afternoon tasting event with charcuterie from Hickory Nut Gap.

Visitors can take advantage of weekend lodging packages with perks and special rates at Echo Mountain Inn, WNC Mountain Rentals and Clear Creek Cabins.For a full schedule of more than 60 events, both free and ticketed, and additional lodging options, call (828) 693-9708 or go to: www.VisitHendersonvilleNC.org/cider-wine-dine-weekend.