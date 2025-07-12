CITY OF ASHEVILLE ANNOUNCES ASHEVILLE MUNI DISC GOLF COURSE SET TO OPEN ON AUGUST 1

The 18-hole championship-length disc golf course, designed with input from professional player and 2020 U.S. Disc Golf Champion, Chris Dickerson, will be a temporary activation until golf restoration begins

ASHEVILLE, NC - Asheville Municipal Golf Course has teamed up with Chris Dickerson, the 2020 U.S. Disc Golf Champion and East Tennessee native, to design, in concert with City staff, a championship-length, 18-hole disc golf course located at 226 Fairview Drive throughout the front nine area of the Asheville Municipal Golf Course. A grand opening preview will be held on Thursday, July 31st, featuring a ceremonial first drive at 12:15 p.m., free 18-hole play until sunset for all guests, and an opportunity to visit the property. The new course will officially be open for paid tee time reservations and walk-ins on Friday, August 1st, at 9:00 a.m. The par 61 course will feature two tee pad placements per hole, with the blue layout measuring over 7,900 feet and the red layout measuring over 6,600 feet. It will be open to the public, as well as tournaments and leagues.

The Asheville Municipal Golf Course Pro Shop will serve as the check-in and concessions area for the new course. Along with the City of Asheville, the course is proud to welcome New Belgium Brewing Company, Asheville Muni Golf Course, and the WNC Nature Center as local course partners. “This new course will provide a challenge to amateur and pro disc golfers alike," says Dickerson. "I’ve enjoyed being part of the design process and look forward to returning to play it soon.”

The Asheville Muni Disc Golf Course is situated on the front nine of the Asheville Municipal Golf Course, which Tropical Storm Helene heavily damaged. After months of extensive debris and silt removal, the property has been transformed into WNC’s newest premier course. Disc golf offers an accessible, age-friendly, and affordable combination of physical activity, green space, and community building. Additional benefits include exercise, mental stimulation, and stress relief.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

UPCOMING EVENTS: