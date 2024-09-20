Clingmans Dome no longer

The U.S. Board of Geographic Names voted this week to change the name of Clingmans Dome to Kuwohi (pronounced koo-WHOA-hee).

The move came after a formal request submitted by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Kuwohi is the Cherokee name for the mountain and translates to “mulberry place.” In Cherokee syllabary, the name is ᎫᏬᎯ.

“The Great Smoky National Park team was proud to support this effort to officially restore the mountain and to recognize its importance to the Cherokee People,” said Superintendent Cassius Cash.

“The Cherokee People have had strong connections to Kuwohi and the surrounding area, long before the land became a national park. The National Park Service looks forward to continuing to work with the Cherokee People to share their story and preserve this landscape together.”

Kuwohi is a sacred place for the Cherokee people and is the highest point within the traditional Cherokee homeland. Kuwohi is visible from the Qualla Boundary, the home of the EBCI. Efforts are already under way to update signage, website and other materials with the Kuwohi name.

The proposal was submitted in January of this year by EBCI Principal Chief Michell Hicks following an effort started in 2022 by Lavita Hill and Mary Crowe, both enrolled EBCI members, to restore the traditional name of the summit.

Kuwohi is one of the most popular sites in Great Smoky Mountains National Park with more than 650,000 visitors per year. It is the tallest point in Tennessee and the third-highest summit east of the Mississippi River.

The park closes Kuwohi for three half days annually to provide access to predominantly Cherokee schools to visit the mountain and learn the history of Kuwohi and the Cherokee People from elders, Cherokee language speakers, culture bearers and community members.

Clingmans Dome has always been known as Kuwohi to the Cherokee people. The mountain became known as Clingmans Dome following an 1859 survey by geographer Arnold Guyot. It had been named for Thomas Lanier Clingman, a lawyer, U.S. representative, senator and Confederate brigadier general.