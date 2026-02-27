COLORFUL, CATCHY, AND CELEBRATING WHAT MAKES US UNIQUE, HONK! KIDS MAKES ITS PREMIERE AT HART

HART Theatre proudly presents the World Premiere of Honk! Kids in the Fangmeyer Theatre this March. Directed by Annie Dragoo and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International’s Pilot Program, this delightful new adaptation brings fresh energy to a beloved musical favorite. Performances run March 6 and 13 at 6:30 PM, with matinees on March 7, 8, 14, and 15 at 2 PM.

Featuring book and lyrics by Anthony Drewe and music by George Stiles, Honk! Kids is a charming 30-minute adaptation of Honk! Jr., specially designed for young performers and family audiences. Based on the classic tale of The Ugly Duckling, the story follows one very different duck on a journey filled with humor, heart, and self-discovery. It’s a heartwarming reminder that sometimes the thing that makes you different is the very thing that makes you shine.

Billed as a tale that proves it’s cool to be you, Honk! Kids celebrates courage, friendship, and the joy of embracing what makes each of us unique. Along the way, audiences will meet a flock of colorful characters and enjoy catchy songs that make this musical adventure both entertaining and uplifting.

Under Annie Dragoo’s direction, this production showcases the energy, creativity, and talent of HART’s young performers. With playful storytelling and a message that resonates across generations, Honk! Kids offers a welcoming theatre experience for first-time audiences and seasoned patrons alike.

Performances run March 6 through March 15 in the Fangmeyer Theatre at HART. Tickets are available at harttheatre.org or by calling the HART Box Office at 828-456-6322. Box Office hours are Monday, Thursday, and Friday from 12–5 PM; Friday and Saturday from 6:30–7:30 PM; and Sunday from 1:00–2:00 PM.