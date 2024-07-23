Creativity Unleashed at Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair, Aug. 2-3

BURNSVILLE, N.C. –The Town Square in Burnsville comes to life with a showcase of artistry and community spirit during the 67th annual Mount Mitchell Crafts Fair, Aug. 2-3.

Hosted by the Yancey County Chamber of Commerce, this juried event transforms downtown Burnsville into a haven of creativity in the Blue Ridge Mountains with more than 175 artists and crafters.

“A strict selection process guarantees a high standard of craftsmanship, with no mass-produced or resale items permitted,” says festival director Elaine Mann of the Yancey Chamber of Commerce. “Visitors can expect to find a wide variety of handmade goods, from intricate jewelry and textiles to beautifully crafted woodwork, ironwork and pottery.”

Attendees will be treated to live entertainment on the town square stage, showcasing the heritage of the region with performances of bluegrass, country and gospel music. A performance by the Parkway Playhouse cast and the lively sounds of mountain dancing add to the atmosphere.

“The fair is more than just an arts and crafts exhibition,” Mann says, “it’s a celebration of the community and its traditions.”

The fair, which dates to 1956, retains its traditional Friday-Saturday format. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days and there is no charge for admission. Due to health and safety concerns, pets are not allowed. Parking shuttles are provided and food trucks will be on hand offering an array of culinary delights.

“While the essence of the fair remains timeless,” says Mann, “we've injected fresh energy into the tradition, offering a dynamic blend with something for everyone.”

For information, visit www.YanceyChamber.com/crafts-fair, or call (828) 682-7413.