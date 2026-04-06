DOGWOOD ARTS CHALK WALK CELEBRATES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ARTISTS

April 6, 2026 [Knoxville, Tennessee] – This Saturday, Dogwood Arts invites the community toexperience more than just a day of sidewalk art—it’s a celebration of the next generation of creatives.The 18th Annual Dogwood Arts Chalk Walk returns to Downtown Knoxville on Saturday, April 11thfrom 8 AM to 7:30 PM, bringing together over 300 artists ranging from youth to establishedprofessionals.

While Chalk Walk is known for transforming the streets into a vibrant, open-air gallery, it alsorepresents something deeper: a commitment to supporting emerging artists at every stage of theircreative journey. From students picking up chalk for the first time to professionals like Curtis Gloverworking just a few feet away, the event creates a rare and inspiring environment where artists of allages can learn, connect, and be recognized by the entire community.

“Chalk Walk is incredibly special because it gives young artists the opportunity to createalongside professionals and feel like they’re truly part of Knoxville’s arts community,” said EmilyCurran, Dogwood Arts Visual Arts Program Manager. “That sense of encouragement andvisibility can be a powerful spark for a lifelong creative path.”

This spirit of artistic growth extends far beyond a single day. Throughout the year, Dogwood Artsinvests in the region’s creative future through programs like Art Kits for Kids, which provide free artand educational materials to 7,500 fifth graders each year; the Synergy Exhibition, which showcasesstudent artwork alongside art educators; the Emerging Makers Program, which helps up-and-comingartists build sustainable careers; and many more.

On April 11th, visitors can witness that impact in real time as downtown streets come alive with color,imagination, and talent. The City of Knoxville estimates that more than 20,000 people attend ChalkWalk annually, cheering on artists and celebrating their work. More than $4,000 in awards will bedistributed across multiple age divisions, recognizing outstanding creativity and skill.

Beyond the artwork, guests can enjoy food trucks, a blooming beer garden, and interactive artexperiences for all ages.

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Event Details:

Date: Saturday, April 11th (Rain Date: April 12th)

Location: Market SquareArtists at

Work: 8 AM – 5 PM

Award Ceremony: 7 PM, Market Square Stage

Competitions & Prizes: Artists will compete in 12 categories, including Elementary, Middle School,High School, College, Adult, Family, and the prestigious Sidewalk of Fame (with both individual andcollaborative divisions). A panel of jurors will award cash prizes and ribbons to standout works.

Kids Chalk Free in the First Horizon Bank Fun Zone: Young artists can grab free chalk and createtheir own masterpieces in the First Horizon Bank Fun Zone on Market Street (behind the EastTennessee Historical Society). Guests can also vote for their favorite piece in the People’s ChoiceAward, presented by WIVK FM-107.7.

Food Vendors: Enjoy local favorites including Soul Patrol, Mucho Gusto, Appe Thai, RonchinisPaninis, Mama Bear Sweet Treats, and Sleepy Dog Coffee. Free filtered water will be availablecourtesy of the AB Project—guests are encouraged to bring a refillable bottle. Adults can enjoy craftbeer and seltzers in the Blooming Beer Garden, sponsored by Cherokee Distributing.

Chalk Walk is free and open to the public, but a $5 suggested donation is encouraged to help offsetthe rising costs of producing the event—including security, signage, chalk, equipment rentals, andmore. Your support helps keep this beloved community tradition accessible while ensuring a safe andvibrant experience for all.

Sponsors: Chalk Walk is made possible by ORNL Federal Credit Union, First Horizon Bank, KUBFiber, Cherokee Distributing, Dolly Parton's Children's Hospital, Pilot, Downtown Knoxville Alliance,Xfinity, City of Knoxville, Knox County, Tennessee Arts Commission, Graphic Creations, Jerry’sArtarama, Dollywood, and the AB Project.

Dogwood Arts, presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union, is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizationdedicated to celebrating the art, culture, and natural beauty of East Tennessee—while investing in theartists who will shape its future.