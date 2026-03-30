Dogwood Trails return in full bloom this April

March 30, 2026 [Knoxville, Tennessee] – Since 1955, Dogwood Arts has brought Knoxville’s favorite springtime tradition to life. What began as a neighborhood beautification effort has grown into a vibrant celebration of East Tennessee’s art, culture, and natural beauty. This April, over 90 miles of historic Dogwood Trails will be open for visitors to explore by car, bike, or foot. Open Gardens and Camera Sites will welcome guests daily from 10 AM to 6 PM. This year’s Featured Trails highlight three neighborhoods in South Knoxville — Lakemoor Hills, Chapman Highway, and Island Home.

A ribbon-cutting and community celebration will take place on Wednesday, April 1st, from 4:30-7 PM on the beautiful Lakemoor Hills Dogwood Trail (parking is available at Lake Hills Presbyterian Church: 3805 Maloney Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920).

New This Year: The Hikes & Blooms series, part of the broader Trails Program, offers guided outdoor experiences led by garden enthusiasts, inviting participants to explore East Tennessee’s diverse ecosystems during peak spring bloom. Throughout April, hikers can discover native plants, wildflowers, birds, and conservation practices at a variety of scenic locations, including Ijams Nature Center, the UT Arboretum, Racheff House & Gardens, and more. With a range of educational and immersive walks scheduled across the region, the series provides opportunities for both seasoned nature lovers and casual explorers to connect with the landscape in meaningful ways. Advance registration is required for many hikes, and early sign-up is encouraged as capacity is limited. https://www.dogwoodarts.com/hikes

Plan Your Visit:

Find trail maps, descriptions, and a list of Open Gardens/Camera Sites online at

https://www.dogwoodarts.com/trailsandgardens. Printed Trail Guides are available at all ORNL Federal Credit Union branches and the Dogwood Arts office [123 W. Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37902].

The Dogwood Trails & Gardens Program is made possible by sponsorship support from ORNL Federal Credit Union, Realty Executives Associates, and the Town of Farragut. The realtors listed below proudly support this neighborhood beautification program, recognizing and celebrating the commitment and efforts of Trail residents across Knoxville. Trail Sponsors help preserve the legacy of the Historic Dogwood Trails for all to enjoy.

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2026 Dogwood Trail Sponsors:

● Holston Hills: Jennell Pershing, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● Lakemoor Hills: Sara Price, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● Chapman Highway: Realty Executives Associates

● Island Home: Terri Kerr, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● Sequoyah Hills: Ryan Levenson, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● Westmoreland: Alexis Guindi, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● Deane Hill: Claire Hyrka, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● West Hills: Marian Epps, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● Farragut: Pam Owen, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● North Hills: REA Downtown, Realty Executives Associates

● Fountain City: Dylan Martin, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● Halls/Timberline: Mary Kidwell, Realtorⓡ, Realty Executives Associates

● Morningside: Realty Executives Associates

Several events are scheduled throughout the month to celebrate the efforts of trail residents and showcase these spectacular neighborhoods. *Events with an asterisk are not hosted by Dogwood Arts

Dogwood Trails Official Ribbon-Cutting & Community Celebration: April 1st 4:30-7PM

● Lake Hills Presbyterian Church: 3805 Maloney Rd, Knoxville, TN 37920

● Ribbon-cutting ceremony with City and County officials

*Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum Dogwood Trail Walk & Talk: April 8th, 5:30-7PM ● 2743 Wimpole Avenue, Knoxville, TN 37914

● A springtime stroll along the Dogwood Walking Trail.

*Chapman Highway Dogwood Trail Kickoff Celebration: April 11th, 9AM-2PM

● CommonPlace Coffee + Community (6000 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, 37920)

● Food Trucks, Local Artists and Vendors, Music

*Talahi Plant Sale: April 11th

● Westminster Presbyterian Church (6500 S. Northshore Dr. Knoxville, 37919)

● Benefitting the Knoxville Garden Club. Native plants dug straight from members’ gardens along with herbs, trees, shrubs, annuals, homemade baked goods, and the ever-popular green elephant sale.

Spring Featured Gardens: April 18 & 19th, 10AM-5PM

● GATOP (2634 Delrose Drive, Knoxville, TN 37914)

● Savage Garden (3237 Garden Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918)

● Ross Glen Garden (Shuttle ticket required)

○ https://www.dogwoodarts.com/featuredgardens

*Knoxville Botanical Garden & Arboretum Spring Plant Sale: April 18th, 9AM-2PM

● 2649 Boyds Bridge Pike Knoxville, 37914 (Carriage House)

*West Hills Spring Dogwood Celebration: April 18th, 10AM-2PM

● West Hills Greenway adjacent to West Hills Elementary

● Dogwood tree dedication in honor of several outstanding neighborhood volunteers. Local artists, food trucks, Master Gardener Q&A, a student art contest, games, music, and more!

*Holston Hills Garden Club Plant Sale: May 2nd, 9AM-1PM

● Holston Hills Community Park (1400 S Chilhowee Dr, Knoxville, TN 37914)

*North Hills Garden Club Plant Sale: May 2nd, 10AM-1PM

● North Hills Park (2451 Kennington Road, Knoxville, TN 37917)

Find out more at dogwoodarts.com/trailsandgardens. Dogwood Arts, presented by ORNL Federal Credit Union, is a 501(c)3 organization with a mission to promote and celebrate our region’s art, culture, and natural beauty.

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