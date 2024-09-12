DOLLYWOOD’S HARVEST FESTIVAL BRINGS FALL FAMILY FUN HOME TO THE SMOKIES

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — With the evening air of the Smokies developing a refreshingly crisp coolness, the time is perfect for Dollywood’s Harvest Festival presented by Humana (Sept. 9- Oct. 28). A longstanding tradition for many, the Harvest Festival greets guests with an amazing autumn atmosphere, thanks to stunning park décor and the surrounding beauty of the mountainsides draped in vibrant fall colors.

“I wrote a song several years ago called ‘God’s Coloring Book,’” Dolly said, “and there’s no doubt that the Smokies—especially in the fall—display so many of those beautiful pages for everyone to admire. The mountains transform and just become so alive with all the different colors that you want to be outside enjoying the power and beauty of nature. I’m so glad we’re able to share that with all of the guests who come visit Dollywood during this special time of year. I truly believe Dollywood is the most beautiful theme park in the whole world, because it’s built right here in the middle of God’s Coloring Book.”

During the day, guests can experience immersive live music, rich harvest-themed culinary creations and picture-perfect photo ops with more than 12,000 pumpkins throughout the park. By night, the pumpkins come to life, thanks to Great Pumpkin LumiNights presented by Covenant Health.

Guests are greeted by the comforting smells of sweet pumpkin treats and warm apple cider created by the park’s award-winning culinary team. Delicious fall favorites include apple cranberry sweet potatoes, pumpkin-spiced smoked ribs, caramel apple funnel cakes, pumpkin pie punch, harvest succotash, pork belly sweet potato skillet and spiced pumpkin bisque with toasted pepitas.

A deep-seated tradition in the Great Smoky Mountains, live music is at the heart and soul of fall at Dollywood with Southern gospel, bluegrass and country artists found performing throughout the park. More than 140 individual performers and groups are set to take the stage at Dollywood during the Harvest Festival throughout September and October. Performances take place on indoor and outdoor stages throughout the park, allowing the beautiful sounds to echo through the surrounding hillsides and create a highly-engaging entertainment offering. A complete schedule can be found on Dollywood.com.

Many guest favorites return to this fall festival including Harvest Sky, which serves as a striking photo backdrop as soon as people step into the park. Visiting artisans and crafters display their handmade wares at locations throughout Dollywood, with many demonstrating the talented skills and techniques used to create their one-of-a-kind treasures.

The Harvest Festival fun also is celebrated at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa and at Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort with themed activities and harvest décor. The resorts’ culinary teams are cooking up seasonal dining experiences with delicious Harvest-themed food and beverage options. In The Spa at DreamMore Resort, guests can relax with special treatments infused with scents reminiscent of harvest in the Smoky Mountains.

With so many opportunities for creating vibrant new family traditions, Dollywood’s Harvest Festival is a must-see experience this season. Dollywood is open 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. each day of operation (Sept. 9- Oct. 28) during the Harvest Festival. For more information and the park operating calendar, visit Dollywood.com or download the Dollywood app.

