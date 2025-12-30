Exciting New Dance Programs and Recital Announced for 2026 at Black Mountain Center for the Arts

Black Mountain, NC — December 17, 2025 — The Black Mountain Center for the Arts (BMCA) is excited to unveil a fresh lineup of innovative dance classes and its annual recital theme for 2026. These new offerings are designed to engage dancers of all ages and skill levels, from toddlers to adults, with a focus on creativity, movement, and community.

Introducing Mini-mesters: Short-Term Themed Dance Sessions

Launching this February, BMCA Dance will offer two new six-week Mini-mester classes for young children, blending imaginative themes with age-appropriate movement development:

Grown-Up & Me Dance: Arctic Animals

Mondays, 10:00–10:30 AM | February 2 – March 9

Ages 1.5–3 with an adult caregiver

This interactive class invites young children and their grown-ups to explore the magical arctic world through movement, building gross motor skills, rhythm, early language, and social engagement.

Morning Mini Movers: Arctic Animals

Mondays, 10:30–11:00 AM | February 2 – March 9

Ages 3–5

Children will leap, glide, and stomp their way through a snow-themed dance adventure that promotes coordination, creativity, focus, and teamwork.

Register Online Here

Note: Mini-mester classes do not participate in the annual recital.

Beginner Adult Ballet: Foundations

Wednesdays, 5:30–6:30 PM | January 14 – February 25

BMCA invites adults to discover ballet in a supportive, beginner-friendly environment. This class focuses on fundamental ballet techniques and posture to improve strength, balance, and overall wellness. No prior dance experience is required.

Register Online Here

2026 Dance Recital: “Stars in Motion”The BMCA Dance 2026 recital will be held on Sunday, May 17th at 4:00 PM at Owen High School Auditorium. This year’s theme, Stars in Motion, celebrates the creativity and dedication of dancers across all levels.

Learn More Online Here

January Registration Specials

$8 Trial Classes: New students can try any class for $8 in January. If they enroll afterward, the trial fee is fully refunded.

Sign up for our FREE monthly newsletter Full Name Email* Submit Marketing by ActiveCampaign

Refer-A-Friend Program: Current dancers can earn $5 off February tuition for every friend they refer who registers and credits their name by January 30th. No limit on referrals.