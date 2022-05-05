Exhibit features wood-fired ceramics

Jonathan Wherrett Jonathan Wherrett

The Madison County Arts Council will host the Western North Carolina Wood-fire Ceramics Invitational May 19 - June 8 in Marshall, North Carolina.

“The mountains of North Carolina retain a rich history of wood-fired ceramics that forms the foundation of the region’s vibrant contemporary practice,” said Laura Boosinger, executive director of the Arts Council.

“Western North Carolina is home to some of the field’s top artists and continues to attract valuable young voices that push the medium in exciting new pathways. This exhibition speaks to the diversity and strength of wood-firing in our region by bringing together established and emerging makers. The exhibit highlights the quality and current trends of what’s being made in the mountains today,” she said.

An opening reception will be held on Thursday, May 19, from 5 - 8 p.m.

The Madison County Arts Council is located at 90 S. Main Street, Marshall. For more information visit www.madisoncountyarts.com or call (828) 649-1301.