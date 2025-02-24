Ferguson Family: Clay and Kin Exhibit

Sautee Nacoochee, GA: The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is delighted to announce its next exhibit, Ferguson Family: Clay and Kin, an exploration of one of the region’s most storied pottery families. This featured exhibit will run from March 12 to September 17, 2025, showcasing the artistry and heritage of the Ferguson family, whose roots trace back to Edgefield District, South Carolina, before flourishing in Northeast Georgia in Barrow County and Gillsville. As many as 60 potters are linked through marriages and births back to Charles H. Ferguson.

Visitors to the museum will have the rare opportunity to view an extraordinary collection of pottery spanning multiple generations of Ferguson artisans. Each piece reflects the skill, creativity, and cultural influences that have defined this family’s legacy in folk pottery.

All are invited to celebrate this remarkable heritage at the exhibition’s Opening Reception on Friday, March 28, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., hosted at the Folk Pottery Museum. Meet members of the Ferguson family and enjoy light refreshments as we honor their contribution to folk pottery in Georgia.

For more information, please contact the Folk Pottery Museum at 706-878-3300 or visit www.FolkPotteryMuseum.com.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. Admission is free. It is located at 283 Highway 255 North, ¼ mile north of the intersection with Georgia Highway 17, and four miles southeast of Alpine Helen.

The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia is a property of the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization. Events at the Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia are supported, in part, by the Swanson Family Foundation. To learn more, visit www.SauteeNacoocheeCenter.org.