Fiction reading by Chukwuebuka Ibeh at UT- Knoxville

Debut novelist Chukwuebuka Ibeh at UT Creative Writing Series on April 7.

The UT Creative Writing Program is excited to present a reading by debut novelist Chukwuebuka Ibeh, named one of the “Most Promising New Voices of Nigerian Fiction” in Electric Literature. The reading will take place Monday, April 7 at 7pm in the Lindsey Young Auditorium of John C. Hodges Library on the UT Campus. The event is free and open to the public.

Chukwuebuka Ibeh is a novelist and Tedx speaker from Port Harcourt, Nigeria. His writing has appeared in McSweeneys, New England Review of Books and Lolwe. A 2023 Spruceton Inn Artist Resident, he was runner-up winner of the 2021 J.F. Powers Prize for Fiction and was a finalist for the Gerald Kraak Award and Morland Foundation Scholarship. His debut novel, Blessings, named highly anticipated in USA Today, Cosmopolitan, The Gentleman's Journal, The Irish News, and Esquire, was sold in eight territories, available in five languages and was shortlisted for the 2024 Wilbur Smith Prize. He is currently a teaching fellow in Fiction at Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.