Free Educational Event to Showcase Craftsmanship in Asheville

Asheville, NC — The Southern Highland Craft Guild kicks off its 2025 Educational Event Series with Glass, Metal, and Clay Day, a free, hands-on event celebrating traditional craft techniques and inviting the Asheville community to connect with master artisans. This year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, April 5, combines the Guild’s popular Glass & Metal Day and Clay Day, offering a unique opportunity to experience a diverse range of craft processes.

From 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM, visitors can watch over a dozen Guild members demonstrate their skills in glassblowing, blacksmithing, metalworking, clay-making, and more in the Folk Art Center's auditorium. Live demonstrations will include knife making, repoussé, raku firing, wheel throwing, hand-building clay, soldering stained glass, and metal piercing, among other techniques.

“We’re thrilled to host this event, which showcases the creativity of our Guild members and provides the community with a chance to engage with the craftsmanship behind these handmade goods,” says Janet Wiseman, Education Director for the Southern Highland Craft Guild. “Our members volunteer their time to inspire others, and we hope visitors leave feeling motivated to explore their creative potential.”

As one of the nation’s oldest craft organizations, the Southern Highland Craft Guild has been dedicated to promoting the value of handmade craftsmanship for nearly 100 years. Through educational events like Glass, Metal, and Clay Day, the Guild creates a space for artisans to share their process, helping the public understand the artistry behind the work they purchase. These events also foster greater connections between buyers and makers, supporting the growth and sustainability of the craft community.

The Folk Art Center, located on the scenic Blue Ridge Parkway, serves as the Guild’s headquarters and is home to three galleries, a craft shop, a library, and a Blue Ridge Parkway information desk. It is an accessible and welcoming venue for visitors of all ages.

For additional event details, visit the Southern Highland Craft Guild website at craftguild.org/events or follow the event updates on Facebook. For questions, please contact the Folk Art Center at info@craftguild.org or call 828-298-7928. Event participants will be announced closer to the date.

The Folk Art Center is open daily from 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM. Admission is free.

About the Southern Highland Craft Guild

Founded in 1930, the Southern Highland Craft Guild is a non-profit organization that supports the artisans of the Southern Highlands through shared resources, education, and marketing opportunities. The Guild is committed to preserving and promoting traditional crafts, fostering creative communities, and educating the public about the value of handmade art. The Folk Art Center is an authorized concessioner of the National Park Service, Department of the Interior.