Free K-12 Teacher In-Service Workshops at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

BRISTOL, Tenn.-Va. (June 30, 2025) - This summer, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum is offering free professional development workshops for K-12 educators. These workshops will take place on Monday, July 14 for elementary school teachers and Tuesday, July 15 for middle and high school teachers. Both workshops run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET. Each participant will receive six (6) hours of professional development credit.The workshops are designed to provide teachers with an engaging, hands-on experience, exploring how the museum's rich resources can be integrated into classroom instruction across multiple subjects, including ELA, social sciences, music, STEAM, physical education, and more.

Workshop schedule:

8:30 - 9 a.m.: Sign-in, pick up educator packets, doughnuts and coffee

9 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Museum activities and resources

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.: Lunch (provided)

12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.: Activities and learning experiences with William King Museum of Art and Steele Creek Nature Center

Educators will receive a museum tour that highlights the museum's connection to Tennessee and Virginia state standards. They will also be introduced to a variety of museum-based lesson plans and activities, including favorites like Banjo Bingo, the Instrument Petting Zoo, and the History of Listening/Science of Sound, amongst others. Educators from William King Museum of Art and Steele Creek Nature Center will also provide K-12 focused activities and resources to help teachers plan school visits and supplement their classroom assets.Throughout the workshop, teachers will gain valuable insights into how to use museum resources to enhance their curriculum, and they will be introduced to a range of educational materials designed to spark student interest and learning.

What's included:

Educator packets filled with valuable information and classroom resources

Classroom swag and a complimentary ticket to the Birthplace of Country Music Museum

A VISA gift card

A certificate for six (6) hours of professional development credit

Door prizes and raffle giveaways

This is a fantastic opportunity for teachers to explore new learning resources, connect with fellow educators, and have fun while earning professional development credit. Space is limited, so sign up today for a unique and educational professional development experience at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum. To register, visit the Events page at BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.