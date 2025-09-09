From Rails to Trail: Newly Opened Ecusta Trail is a Game Changer

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – The Ecusta Trail, a greenway-style trail built on a former railway line, opened July 18 to an overflow crowd at the Trailhead Pavilion on Main Street.

Phase I of the paved six-mile trail extends from the downtown trailhead at Hendersonville’s Welcome Center to the crossroads in Horse Shoe. By decade’s end it will grow to 19.4 miles, traversing the French Broad River and continuing to Brevard.

Described by Henderson County commissioner William Lapsley as “a linear park, a walking and riding trail for all the public to use,” the Ecusta Trail is open to bikers, runners, walkers, skateboarders, in-line skaters and dog walkers.

Dotting the trail in Hendersonville and Horse Shoe are coffeehouses, eateries, breweries and other points of interest, many of which opened in the past two years in anticipation of the trail.

In between, the landscape changes to pine forests, pastureland, bamboo groves and the rippling waters of Shaw Creek, with Mount Pisgah visible in the distance.

“It has quickly become a popular activity in our county for outdoor enthusiasts, and will no doubt do the same for Brevard and Transylvania County when completed,” said Visit Hendersonville tourism director Michelle Owens. “It’s definitely a game changer for our area.”

Although situated in the Blue Ridge Mountains, the flat, wide trail (12 to 14 feet across) features a level grade and little elevation change.

“It’s a great place to bring kids because of the grade and a great place for people to get back on a bike,” said Henderson County manager John Mitchell.

Popular entrance points include the Hendersonville trailhead at the Main Street Welcome Center, which provides parking, restrooms, a water bottle fill station, and info about trail features and nearby attractions.

Another entrance point is Lennox Station. With its trailside location about a mile from the Main Street trailhead, Lennox Station is a collection of industrial buildings converted into a brewery, coffeehouse, fresh food market and cafe, and playground. Bike rentals, including e-bikes, are provided at the station by Venture Ecusta.

At the western terminus of the trail in Horse Shoe is The Crossroads, home to an upscale restaurant and a rock-and-roll-themed bar with an outdoor deck.

The trail carries historical significance, reclaiming the railroad line between Hendersonville and Brevard that was built in 1895. It originally carried freight and passenger service, and later served the Ecusta Paper Corporation before going dormant in 2002.

In 2008, several rail-to-trail advocates met to discuss the possibility of using the corridor for recreation. That group later became Friends of the Ecusta Trail, a nonprofit organization that guided and oversaw the project.

The trail is open to pedestrians and non-motorized vehicles, with the exception of motorized mobility devices and pedal-assisted e-bikes. More info and a complete list of regulations can be found at https://www.ecustatrail.org/.